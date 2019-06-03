tech2 News Staff

Ahead of the official launch of Samsung Galaxy M40 in India on 11 June, several leaks have been released that revealed the upcoming device's key specifications. According to the official tweet by the company that was out earlier, Samsung M40 will be the first smartphone of M-series to sport an Infinity-O notch display.

Now SamMobile has revealed other specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M40 like the battery, camera, and display of the device.

Samsung Galaxy M40: What do we know so far

According to SamMobile, the upcoming smartphone reportedly features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with 2340×1080 pixels resolution. The reports also revealed that the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor and houses 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. In terms of battery, Galaxy M40 is equipped with a 3,500mAh capacity.

The stunning new Galaxy M40 is bound to make you go #OMG. Launching on 11th June, 6 pm.

To get notified, click on the link: Amazon: https://t.co/hqQJbPwoos or Samsung India: https://t.co/PjIGbSIArS pic.twitter.com/keYbd1lC3v — Samsung Mobile India (@SamsungMobileIN) May 28, 2019

On the camera front, Galaxy M40 is said to sport a triple rear camera system which includes 32 MP primary sensor + 5 MP depth sensor +8 MP ultrawide sensor. The front-facing camera comes with a 16 MP sensor.

(Also Read: Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: You won't find a better display in this budget)

Samsung Galaxy M40 is expected to be priced at Rs 20,000 in India it will compete against the Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro and more. The phone will only be available online on Amazon and Samsung’s online retail stores.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.