Samsung Galaxy M40 key specs leaked ahead of its official launch on 11 June

Galaxy M40 is equipped with 3,500mAh capacity and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor.

tech2 News StaffJun 03, 2019 14:11:07 IST

Ahead of the official launch of Samsung Galaxy M40 in India on 11 June, several leaks have been released that revealed the upcoming device's key specifications. According to the official tweet by the company that was out earlier, Samsung M40 will be the first smartphone of M-series to sport an Infinity-O notch display.

Now SamMobile has revealed other specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M40 like the battery, camera, and display of the device.

Samsung Galaxy M40: What do we know so far

According to SamMobile, the upcoming smartphone reportedly features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with 2340×1080 pixels resolution. The reports also revealed that the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor and houses 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. In terms of battery, Galaxy M40 is equipped with a 3,500mAh capacity.

On the camera front, Galaxy M40 is said to sport a triple rear camera system which includes 32 MP primary sensor + 5 MP depth sensor +8 MP ultrawide sensor. The front-facing camera comes with a 16 MP sensor.

(Also Read: Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: You won't find a better display in this budget)

Samsung Galaxy M40 is expected to be priced at Rs 20,000 in India it will compete against the Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro and more. The phone will only be available online on Amazon and  Samsung’s online retail stores.

