Samsung Galaxy M31s with 64 MP quad camera setup launched at a starting price of Rs 19,499

Galaxy M31s is powered by Exynos 9611 chipset and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.


tech2 News StaffJul 30, 2020 11:44:15 IST

Samsung introduced Galaxy M31 (Review) and Galaxy M21 in India this year. Today, Samsung has launched another smartphone in the M-series, the Galaxy M31s, at a starting price of Rs 19,499. The highlight of the smartphone includes a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 25 W fast charging, Exynos 9611 SoC, and 64 MP quad rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy M31s pricing, availability

Samsung Galaxy M31s comes in two storage variants: 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,499 and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 21,499.

The smartphone comes in Mirage Black and Mirage Blue colour variants.

It will go on its first sale on 6 August at 12 pm on Amazon and Samsung website.

Samsung Galaxy M31s specifications

The smartphone sports 6.5-inch FHD+ sAMOLED Infinity-O display that houses a punch-hole camera in the top left corner. Galaxy M31s is powered by Exynos 9611 chipset and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In terms of camera, Galaxy M31s sports a quad-camera setup at the back that includes 64 MP primary sensor, 5 MP macro lens, 5 MP depth sensor and 12 MP telephoto lens. It comes with features like Night hyperlapse, Single Take, Live Focus, and more. For selfies, it comes with a 32 MP front camera that also allows users to take slo-mos just like the iPhone 11 (Review).

The smartphone is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. The company claims that it can charge from 0-100 percent in just 97 minutes. The phone also supports reverse charging.

