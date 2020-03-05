Thursday, March 05, 2020Back to
Samsung Galaxy M31 to go on sale today on Amazon at 12.00 pm, pricing starts at Rs 15,999

Samsung Galaxy M31 houses a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 15 W fast charging technology.


tech2 News StaffMar 05, 2020 10:46:26 IST

Samsung Galaxy M31 was launched in India last month. The successor to the Galaxy M30s comes with a 64 MP quad-camera setup at the back and houses a 6,000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M31 pricing, sale offers

The Samsung Galaxy M31 comes in two storage variants — a 6 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variant at Rs 15,999, and a 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant at Rs 16,999.

As part of the sale offer, Samsung will give a discount of Rs 1,000 to all buyers. Galaxy M31 will go on sale on Amazon, Samsung's website and offline retail store at 12.00 pm today.
The smartphone is available in Ocean Blue and Space Black colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy M31 specifications

Samsung Galaxy M31 features a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED Infinity U display that will have a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels. The display has a waterdrop notch that houses the front camera. It is powered by an Exynos 9611 chipset and offers 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage. The smartphone runs on Samsung One UI that is based on Android 10. 

In terms of cameras, Galaxy M31 sports a quad rear camera setup that might include a 64 MP primary sensor, 8 MP wide-angle camera, 5 MP depth camera, and a 5 MP macro camera. On the front, there is a 32 MP camera for selfies.

The smartphone houses a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 15 W fast charging. It has a fingerprint sensor at the back and a Type C port for charging.

