tech2 News Staff

Samsung Galaxy M31 was launched in India last month. The successor to the Galaxy M30s comes with a 64 MP quad-camera setup at the back and houses a 6,000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M31 pricing, sale offers

The Samsung Galaxy M31 comes in two storage variants — a 6 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variant at Rs 15,999, and a 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant at Rs 16,999.

As part of the sale offer, Samsung will give a discount of Rs 1,000 to all buyers. Galaxy M31 will go on sale on Amazon , Samsung's website and offline retail store at 12.00 pm today.

The smartphone is available in Ocean Blue and Space Black colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy M31 specifications

Samsung Galaxy M31 features a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED Infinity U display that will have a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels. The display has a waterdrop notch that houses the front camera. It is powered by an Exynos 9611 chipset and offers 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage. The smartphone runs on Samsung One UI that is based on Android 10.

In terms of cameras, Galaxy M31 sports a quad rear camera setup that might include a 64 MP primary sensor, 8 MP wide-angle camera, 5 MP depth camera, and a 5 MP macro camera. On the front, there is a 32 MP camera for selfies.

The smartphone houses a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 15 W fast charging. It has a fingerprint sensor at the back and a Type C port for charging.

