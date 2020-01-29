Wednesday, January 29, 2020Back to
Samsung Galaxy M30s gets a price drop of up to Rs 2,000, pricing starts at Rs 12,999

Galaxy M30s is powered by a 2.3 GHz octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC and offers up to 6 GB RAM.


tech2 News StaffJan 29, 2020 20:04:35 IST

Samsung today gave a price cut of Rs 2,000 to its Galaxy M30s that was launched in India last year a starting price of Rs 13,999. After the price cut, which is now reflected at the Amazon India website and the company website, the smartphone is selling at a starting price of Rs 12,999.

Samsung Galaxy M30s revised pricing

The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is now selling at Rs 12,999, down by Rs 1,000 from the launch price. The higher variant of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999, down from Rs 16,999.

The phone is available in blue, black and white colour variants.

 

Samsung Galaxy M30s gets a price drop of up to Rs 2,000, pricing starts at Rs 12,999

Samsung Galaxy M30s. Image: Amazon India

Samsung Galaxy M30s specifications

Samsung Galaxy M30s features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. The device also support Widevine L1 certification, which means, you will be able to stream HD content on your phone on Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 2.3 GHz octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC. It comes with an option of 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage and 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.

For optics, the Galaxy M30s sports a 16 MP selfie camera. At the rear, it comes with a triple-camera setup, which includes a 48 MP camera, along with 5 MP depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera. The phone also comes with a dedicated night mode for low-light shots.

The Galaxy M30s offers 4K video recording, super Slo-mo, Super Steady and a Hyperlapse mode.

Additionally, the phone comes with a dedicated Game Booster mode, with uses AI to improve device performance while gaming.

For connectivity, the Galaxy M30s features a type-C port and it runs Android 9.0 Pie-based One UI. The phone packs a 6,000 mAh battery and it comes with 15W charging support.

