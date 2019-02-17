Sunday, February 17, 2019 Back to
Samsung Galaxy M30 to launch in India on 27 February: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy M30 will be launched just a day before Redmi Note 7's scheduled India launch.

tech2 News Staff Feb 17, 2019 18:54:39 IST

Samsung kicked off the year 2019 by announcing its India-first M-series in India with the launch of Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 smartphones. The M-series phones are placed in the mid-budget segment, which is between Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000, and is manufactured in Samsung's Noida plant. Now, just weeks later, Samsung is expanding this series with the launch of Galaxy M30 in India, which is scheduled for 27 February.

Interestingly, the launch of the phone is scheduled just a day before that of the Redmi Note 7, which will also be its competition, is calendered for 28 February.

The Galaxy M20 comes in two dull-looking colours.

Representational Image. Samsung Galaxy M20.

The company revealed the launch date of Galaxy M30 on its official Twitter account.

From what we know so far, the Samsung Galaxy M30 might come with a 6.38-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2220x1080 pixels. Further, the phone is believed to be powered by the Exynos 7904 SoC similar to the Galaxy M20 along with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.

On the camera front, the M30 might feature a triple camera set up on the rear with 13 MP (f/1.9) + 5 MP (f/2.2 ) + 5 MP (f/2.2) as its configuration and a 16 MP (f/2.0) selfie camera. The M20 only featured a dual camera set up on the back.

The phone is also said to pack in a massive 5,000 mAh battery similar to the M20. The M20 comes with an in-box 15W Type-C fast charger, which we also hope to see on the Galaxy M30.

