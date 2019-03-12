Tuesday, March 12, 2019 Back to
Samsung Galaxy M30 to go up on sale today for the second time at 12 pm in India

Samsung Galaxy M30 arrived in India for Rs 14,990 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model.

tech2 News Staff Mar 12, 2019 10:59:27 IST

The Samsung Galaxy M30 was launched in India a few weeks ago with Samsung's new Super AMOLED Infinity-U display and a 5,000 mAh battery. Now the budget smartphone (head here for a list of best phones under 15K) is all set to go on sale today for the second time in India at 12 pm. The first sale had taken place last week.

The Samsung Galaxy M30 arrived in India at Rs 14,990 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model. The high-end model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage will cost Rs 17,990. It faces competition from the Redmi Note 7 Pro (head here for the full review), which will go up on sale tomorrow.

Samsung Galaxy M30 will be available for purchase via Amazon India and Samsung e-store.

The sale for the Samsung Galaxy M30 will take place on Amazon India and the Samsung online store simultaneously.

Samsung has partnered with Reliance Jio to offer a "double data" benefit plan. The exclusive offer will be available on Jio's Rs 198 and Rs 299 4G prepaid plans. With this offer, Jio subscribers will get savings worth Rs 3,100 over 10 recharges on the Rs 198 plan.

Samsung Galaxy M30: Features, specifications

Speaking of the features, the Galaxy M30 features a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a dew-drop notch and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Powering the phone is an Exynos 7904 octa-core processor. The Galaxy M30 houses triple camera sensors at the back that consist of a 13 MP primary camera with an f/1.9 lens, a 5 MP depth camera sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5 MP ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree field-of-view. On the front, it gets a 16 MP camera sensor that comes with selfie-focus support. While the mid-range Galaxy M-series smartphone flaunts a refreshed design and big battery, the Galaxy M30, unfortunately, runs on the near two-year-old Android 8.1 Oreo-based Samsung Experience 9.5.

For biometric authentication, the Galaxy M30 phone gets a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded at the centre. The phone supports face unlock as well. The triple camera array is placed at the top left corner of the back panel. It includes a USB-C port for charging and bundles a 15 W charger. The phone gets a dedicated microSD slot that has expandable storage support of 512 GB. The mid-range Galaxy M30 will be available in two colour options — Gradation Black and Gradation Blue.

