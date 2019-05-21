Tuesday, May 21, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy M30 to go up on sale today at 12 pm on Amazon and Samsung e-store

Samsung Galaxy M30 arrived in India for Rs 14,990 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model.

tech2 News StaffMay 21, 2019 12:02:11 IST

The Samsung Galaxy M30 has been around in India for a while now but if you've been trying to get your hands on one, you'd probably know how difficult it is to get your hands on one.

The Galaxy M30 (detailed review) features Samsung's new Super AMOLED Infinity-U display and a 5,000 mAh battery. Now the budget smartphone (head here for a list of best phones under 15K) is all set to go on sale today at 12 pm.

The Samsung Galaxy M30 arrived in India at Rs 14,990 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model. The high-end model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage will cost Rs 17,990. It faces competition from the Redmi Note 7 Pro (head here for the full review), which will go up on sale tomorrow.

The sale for the Samsung Galaxy M30 will take place on Amazon India and the Samsung online store simultaneously.

Samsung Galaxy M30 to go up on sale today at 12 pm on Amazon and Samsung e-store

The display on the Galaxy M30 is certainly the best we've seen on a budget device. Image: tech2

Samsung has partnered with Reliance Jio to offer a "double data" benefit plan. The exclusive offer will be available on Jio's Rs 198 and Rs 299 4G prepaid plans. With this offer, Jio subscribers will get savings worth Rs 3,100 over 10 recharges on the Rs 198 plan.

Samsung Galaxy M30: Features, specifications

Speaking of the features, the Galaxy M30 features a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a dew-drop notch and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Powering the phone is an Exynos 7904 octa-core processor. The Galaxy M30 houses triple camera sensors at the back that consist of a 13 MP primary camera with an f/1.9 lens, a 5 MP depth camera sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5 MP ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree field-of-view. On the front, it gets a 16 MP camera sensor that comes with selfie-focus support. While the mid-range Galaxy M-series smartphone flaunts a refreshed design and big battery, the Galaxy M30, unfortunately, runs on the near two-year-old Android 8.1 Oreo-based Samsung Experience 9.5.

For biometric authentication, the Galaxy M30 phone gets a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded at the centre. The phone supports face unlock as well. The triple camera array is placed at the top left corner of the back panel. It includes a USB-C port for charging and bundles a 15 W charger. The phone gets a dedicated microSD slot that has expandable storage support of 512 GB. The mid-range Galaxy M30 will be available in two colour options — Gradation Black and Gradation Blue.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin


Top Stories

latest videos

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games


also see

Amazon Basics

Amazon India launches 1 ton, 1.5 ton air conditioners under Amazon Basics category

May 11, 2019
Amazon India launches 1 ton, 1.5 ton air conditioners under Amazon Basics category
Xiaomi Redmi 7 now available on open sale on Mi.com, Amazon India and Mi Home stores

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi 7 now available on open sale on Mi.com, Amazon India and Mi Home stores

May 20, 2019

science

World Bee Day 2019: Honey, we shrunk the (number of) bees, we must bring them back

Earth Day 2019

World Bee Day 2019: Honey, we shrunk the (number of) bees, we must bring them back

May 20, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

May 20, 2019
NASA researchers find evidence of water, organics on Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule

NASA

NASA researchers find evidence of water, organics on Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule

May 20, 2019
World Metrology Day: Why the updated kilogram is both a big deal and not so much

Standard Units

World Metrology Day: Why the updated kilogram is both a big deal and not so much

May 20, 2019