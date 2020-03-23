tech2 News Staff

Samsung Galaxy M21 debuted in India last week at a starting price of Rs 12,999. The successor of Galaxy M31 (Review) will now go on its first sale on Amazon today.

Galaxy M21 has several same specifications as Galaxy M31 including 6,000 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M21 pricing, sale offers

The Galaxy M21 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,999. The price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is not out yet.

The smartphone will be available in Midnight Blue and Raven Black colour variants. You can purchase the Galaxy M21 today at 12.00 pm from Amazon or Samsung's official website.

As a part of the launch offer, Galaxy M21 will be available at Rs 500 off till 31 March.

Samsung Galaxy M21 specifications

The Galaxy M21 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display that has a 1,080 x 2,340 pixels resolution and 19:5:9 aspect y M21ratio. The AMOLED display features a waterdrop notch on the top just like Galaxy M31.

In the camera department, unlike the Galaxy M31, this one has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra wide-angle camera, and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, you will get a 20 MP front camera for selfies.

Galaxy M21 is also powered by Exynos 9611 chipset and offers up to 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage. The smartphone runs on Android 10 and houses a 6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

