Samsung Galaxy M12 with 6,000 mAh battery launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10,999

Samsung Galaxy M12 is powered by an 8 nm Exynos 850 chipset and offers up to 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage.


tech2 News StaffMar 11, 2021 12:41:16 IST

Samsung has launched a new M-series smartphone in India today – the Galaxy M12. The key features of the smartphone includes a 6,000 mAh battery, a 48 MP quad-camera setup, and a 90 Hz refresh rate display. The Samsung Galaxy M12 comes in two variants – the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,999, and the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model will set you back by Rs 13,499. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Amazon India, Samsung Shop and other offline retailers starting 18 March. The Galaxy M12 comes in blue, black and white colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy M12

Samsung Galaxy M12 specifications

Samsung Galaxy M12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity V display with 90 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by 8 nm Exynos 850 chipset and offers up to 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage.

As for the camera, the smartphone sports a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 48 MP primary camera sensor, 5 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro shooter and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, it is expected to come with an 8 MP front camera. Fuelling the smartphone is a 6,000 mAh battery. The phone comes with a 15 W charging adapter in the box.

The Galaxy M12 run Android 11-based One UI 3.1.

