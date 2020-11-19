FP Trending

A tipster has revealed what the unannounced probable Samsung Galaxy M12 is going to look like and what would be its specs. The leak also suggests a launch period.

Steve Hemmerstoffer who is known as OnLeaks leaked via a Voice post on Monday that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M12 series will be launching in early 2021 and there is a chance that Samsung gives some other name to the flagship. But the device is going to come with a plastic unibody cover at the back and a flat front panel. The rear camera arrangement will be squarish and will house “up to four lenses, with a flash located below the camera bump”.

All of these features are the same as the ones seen in the recently-launched Samsung Galaxy A42 5G. But the leakster mentions that the new product will have some distinctive differences as well. The back panel of the M12 will come with a “unique dual textured design with a stripped upper section and a smooth glossy lower section”.

Also, the renders reveal that a fingerprint sensor has been embedded within the power button on the right side of the phone. In the Galaxy A42 5G model, an in-display fingerprint sensor was featured. This change can suggest that the M12 series might be offered at a lesser range than the Galaxy A42 5G. While the older model featured a curved Infinity-U notch for the selfie camera, the Galaxy M12 front camera lens will come with an angled Infinity-V notch.

The leak has given insight into the dimensions and other specs of the upcoming device. OnLeaks claims the smartphone will have a 6.5-inch flat screen and the dimensions of the phone will be about 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm. The height will reach a 10 mm by including the rear camera bump.

Earlier, it was stated that the Samsung Galaxy M12 or the Samsung Galaxy F12 might be launched by the end of the year and it will feature a massive 7,000 mAh battery. Some images of the back panel were also released.