11:54 (IST)
Galaxy M12 will feature a waterdrop notch display
It sports a square shaped quad rear camera setup
tech2 News StaffMar 11, 2021 11:46:45 IST
Galaxy M12 will come with a 6,000 mAh battery, a 90 Hz refresh rate display and a 48 MP quad rear camera setup.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
highlights
11:54 (IST)
Galaxy M12 will feature a waterdrop notch display It sports a square shaped quad rear camera setup
11:51 (IST)
Samsung Galaxy M12 livestream link
11:49 (IST)
The smartphone also comes with a 3.5 mm headphone jack and Type-C port
11:33 (IST)
Samsung has revealed several details about Galaxy M12 The smartphone will come with a 90Hz display. 48 MP quad rear camera setup, an 8 nm chipset and a 6,000 mAh battery
11:32 (IST)
Samsung will launch Galaxy M12 today at 12 pm in India Follow this liveblog to catch all the live updates!
11:54 (IST)
Galaxy M12 will feature a waterdrop notch display
It sports a square shaped quad rear camera setup
11:51 (IST)
Samsung Galaxy M12 livestream link
11:49 (IST)
The smartphone also comes with a 3.5 mm headphone jack and Type-C port
11:40 (IST)
Galaxy M12 expected specifications
Since the smartphone has already debuted in Vietnam, Samsung Galaxy M12 will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity V display. It is expected to be powered by Exynos 850 chipset and offers up to 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage.
As for the camera, the smartphone will sport a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 48 MP primary camera sensor, 5 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro shooter and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, it is expected to come with an 8 MP front camera.
As the company has already confirmed, Galaxy M12 will be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery.
11:39 (IST)
Confirmed Galaxy M12 specifications
The Monster is back! And now it’s reloaded with an 8nm Processor, a 90Hz Display and a True 48MP Camera. Not to forget its massive 6000mAh Battery. Watch the launch of the #GalaxyM12 on 11th March, 12 noon. #MonsterReloaded #SamsungM12 https://t.co/3VZvrg7LPr— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) March 10, 2021
11:33 (IST)
Samsung has revealed several details about Galaxy M12
The smartphone will come with a 90Hz display. 48 MP quad rear camera setup, an 8 nm chipset and a 6,000 mAh battery
11:32 (IST)
Samsung will launch Galaxy M12 today at 12 pm in India
Follow this liveblog to catch all the live updates!
Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy M12 smartphone in India today at 12 pm. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will come with a 48 MP quad-camera setup, 90 Hz display, an 8nm chipset and a 6,000 mAh battery. Galaxy M12 will join Samsung's M-series that includes Galaxy M51 (Review), Galaxy M31s (Review), Galaxy M31 (Review) and more. The smartphone will go on sale on Amazon as suggested by a teaser on the e-commerce platform.
Since the smartphone has already debuted in Vietnam, Samsung Galaxy M12 will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity V display. It is expected to be powered by Exynos 850 chipset and offers up to 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage.
As for the camera, the smartphone will sport a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 48 MP primary camera sensor, 5 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro shooter and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, it is expected to come with an 8 MP front camera.
As the company has already confirmed, Galaxy M12 will be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery.
also see
Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12 to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch the event liveMar 11, 2021
Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12 with a 6,000 mAh battery, 8nm Exynos SoC to launch in India on 11 MarchMar 01, 2021
Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62 receives camera improvements in the first software updateFeb 24, 2021
Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32 with 64 MP quad-camera setup, 90 Hz display launched in India at Rs 21,999Mar 03, 2021
Samsung Galaxy M31s
Samsung Galaxy M31s receives a Rs 1,000 price cut, now priced starting Rs 18,499Mar 01, 2021
Samsung Galaxy S21+ Review
Samsung Galaxy S21+ Review: Great daily driver but not easy to recommendFeb 26, 2021
science
Volcanic Exoplanet
Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claimsMar 05, 2021
Exoplanet Discovery
Nearby super-Earth Gliese 486b could help scientists better understand alien atmospheresMar 05, 2021
Devasthal Telescope
Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near NainitalMar 04, 2021
James Webb Telescope
James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launchMar 02, 2021