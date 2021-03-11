Thursday, March 11, 2021Back to
Samsung Galaxy M12 India Launch Today LIVE: To feature 6,000 mAh battery, 48 MP quad-camera setup

tech2 News StaffMar 11, 2021 11:46:45 IST

Galaxy M12 will come with a 6,000 mAh battery, a 90 Hz refresh rate display and a 48 MP quad rear camera setup.

highlights

read more

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

  • 11:54 (IST)

    Galaxy M12 will feature a waterdrop notch display

    It sports a square shaped quad rear camera setup

  • 11:51 (IST)

    Samsung Galaxy M12 livestream link

  • 11:49 (IST)

    The smartphone also comes with a 3.5 mm headphone jack and Type-C port

  • 11:40 (IST)

    Galaxy M12 expected specifications

    Since the smartphone has already debuted in Vietnam, Samsung Galaxy M12 will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity V display. It is expected to be powered by Exynos 850 chipset and offers up to 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage.

    As for the camera, the smartphone will sport a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 48 MP primary camera sensor, 5 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro shooter and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, it is expected to come with an 8 MP front camera.

    As the company has already confirmed, Galaxy M12 will be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery.

  • 11:39 (IST)

    Confirmed Galaxy M12 specifications

  • 11:33 (IST)

    Samsung has revealed several details about Galaxy M12

    The smartphone will come with a 90Hz display. 48 MP quad rear camera setup, an 8 nm chipset and a 6,000 mAh battery

  • 11:32 (IST)

    Samsung will launch Galaxy M12 today at 12 pm in India

    Follow this liveblog to catch all the live updates!

    • read more

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy M12 smartphone in India today at 12 pm. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will come with a 48 MP quad-camera setup, 90 Hz display, an 8nm chipset and a 6,000 mAh battery. Galaxy M12 will join Samsung's M-series that includes Galaxy M51 (Review)Galaxy M31s (Review)Galaxy M31 (Review) and more. The smartphone will go on sale on Amazon as suggested by a teaser on the e-commerce platform.

Samsung Galaxy M12 expected specifications

Since the smartphone has already debuted in Vietnam, Samsung Galaxy M12 will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity V display. It is expected to be powered by Exynos 850 chipset and offers up to 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage.

As for the camera, the smartphone will sport a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 48 MP primary camera sensor, 5 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro shooter and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, it is expected to come with an 8 MP front camera.

As the company has already confirmed, Galaxy M12 will be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery.



