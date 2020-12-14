FP Trending

Samsung Galaxy M12 has secured a certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), reported MySmartPrice. As per the report, the Galaxy M12 and F12 were also spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification and the Wi-Fi Alliance certification websites recently. According to the report, the Galaxy M12 is listed on the BIS certification with model number SM-M127G/DS. The report adds that the Galaxy F12 has been spotted with model number SM-F127G. As per a report by GSMArena, the M12 is powered by an Exynos 850 chipset. The report added that the only other device with the same chipset is the Galaxy A21s.

The report further revealed that the device which was spotted on Geekbench with model number SM-M127F managed 179 points in the single-core department and 1,029 points in the multi-core test. The device runs on Android 11 and has 3GB RAM.

Earlier reports had suggested that the M12 will come with a fingerprint sensor embedded within the power button and that the front camera lens will come with an angled Infinity-V notch.

The smartphone will have a 6.5-inch flat screen with 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm dimensions and will reach 10 mm in width including the rear camera bump. The device will feature a massive 7,000 mAh battery.

Furthermore, the device is going to come with a plastic unibody cover at the back and a flat front panel. It will have a squarish rear quad camera setup with a flash located below the camera bump.