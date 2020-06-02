tech2 News Staff

Samsung is all set to launch two of its handsets in the market today ― Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 at 12 pm. The two smartphones made an appearance on Flipkart recently. At the time of writing the story, the listing had been removed.

Notably, though, Samsung has said in a communication with tech2, that it will be making an announcement regarding Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 this afternoon. On Twitter, as well, Samsung has officially teased the launch of Galaxy M11 today.

The Flipkart teaser (spotted by Gadgets 360) was also made live for a brief time, which apparently revealed that the Galaxy M11 and M01 will launch today and go on sale today (2 June) as well.

Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 expected specifications

The Flipkart teaser also revealed that Galaxy M11 will feature a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity O Display and will house a 5,000 mAh battery. The smartphone is likely to come with a punch hole camera that sits on the top left corner of the screen.

In a tweet, the company also revealed that the smartphone will sport a triple rear camera.

#MeraStyleChhayega? Well, zaroor chhayega. Only 3 days left for the stunning #GalaxyM11 and its Triple Camera to launch. Hold on tight! #Samsung pic.twitter.com/LS712L7epP — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) May 30, 2020

According to the Flipkart teaser, the smartphone will sport a waterdrop display and a 13 MP dual rear camera setup at the back. The teaser also confirms that Galaxy M01 will be equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 expected pricing

A Mumbai-based retailer Manish Khatri has revealed that the pricing of the two smartphones. As per his tweet, Galaxy M01 with 3 GB RAM+ 32 GB internal storage is likely to be priced at Rs 8,999. The Galaxy M11 is expected to arrive in two storage variants: 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively.