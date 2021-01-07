FP Trending

Samsung India, on 7 January has launched the Max-Up Galaxy M02s under the Galaxy M series. Following the popularity of the Galaxy M01 and the Galaxy M01s, Samsung has launched this device in the sub 10k segment in India with a few big upgrades. According to a company statement, the ‘Max Up’ Galaxy M02s is priced below Rs 10,000 and sports a range of features for the digital-first consumers in this price segment. Speaking about the device, Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobiles Business, Samsung India said that as part of Samsung’s commitment to Digital India, the company is creating pioneering and affordable technology to cater to new and evolving consumer behavior.

According to Babbar, the Galaxy M02s is designed to “Max Up every experience”. He adds that the device offers a bigger 6.5-inch screen, a non-stop 5000mAh battery, and a powerful Qualcomm processor along with 4 GB RAM. All the features are present in the smartphone under the Rs 10,000 price bracket.

The device comes with Galaxy M02s comes with an Infinity-V display for immersive viewing, content streaming, video calls and attending online courses. The Galaxy M02s has an expandable memory of up to 1 TB.

The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and has a 4 GB Ram that allows for enhanced performance, smooth multitasking, seamless app navigation and flawless gaming. The device has a 5,000 mAh battery.

When it comes to the camera, the Galaxy M20s has a triple rear camera setup and its battery comes with 15W fast charging. The rear camera setup includes a 13 MP main camera, a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth camera. The device also has a 5 MP front camera with Selfie Focus and Live Beauty feature.

The Galaxy M02s is priced at Rs 8,999 for 3 GB + 32 GB variant and Rs 9,999 for 4 GB RAM + 64 GB variant. The phone will be available in three colour variants – Black, Blue and Red and will flaunt a haze and matt textured body. The device will be available on Amazon.in, Samsung.com and all key retail stores.