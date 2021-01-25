Ameya Dalvi

A new year, and we have a new list of smartphones for you to choose from. We begin with a modest budget of Rs 10,000 and look at the top five options available for that money. Again, we have chosen phones with at least 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage in this budget. Incidentally, all phones in this list also have large 5,000 mAh batteries that translate to very good battery life. Quad cameras, 48 MP cameras, 6 GB RAM in certain phones is an added bonus. So let’s see what’s on offer this month under 10K.

Best phones to buy under Rs 10,000 in India

Poco M2

The Poco M2 remains the best option in this budget. It is the only phone in this list that bundles 6 GB of RAM. Additionally, it has a large 6.53-inch Full HD+ display, which is again a rarity in this price range, where an HD+ screen is par for the course. It is protected against scratches by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The phone is powered by a Mediatek Helio G80 SoC and bundles 64 GB of internal (expandable) storage. This chipset is powerful enough for day-to-day tasks, and also handy for a bit of gaming at medium graphics settings.

The Poco M2 has quad cameras at the back. It has a 13MP primary camera accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 5MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The picture quality is more than decent for this segment. You also get an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. This phone has a 5000 mAh battery that can last for a day and a half of moderate usage. The phone runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top.

The Redmi 9 Prime (Review), which is pretty much the same as Poco M2, sells for Rs 500 lower, but with 4 GB RAM. It is a good option only if the M2 stocks run out or the price shoots up. Otherwise I wouldn’t advise sacrificing 2 GB RAM for that little.

Poco M2 price in India: Rs 9,999 for 6 GB RAM/ 64 GB storage

Realme Narzo 20A

Another excellent option in this list is this well-rounded offering from Realme, the Narzo 20A. It is arguably the best-looking phone in this list. This stylish phone has a large 6.5-inch HD+ display with a drop notch and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection against scratches. The choice of chipset here is quite impressive too for this segment, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 at the heart of this device. You get 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage to go with it, which can be expanded further using a microSD card.

The camera module at the back includes a 12MP primary camera and two 2MP depth sensors for extra focus on portrait shots (the extra depth sensor might just be a gimmick though). You get an 8MP camera up front that handles selfies and video calls. The Realme Narzo 20A has a large 5000 mAh battery under the hood that keeps the phone powered for a day and a half to two of moderate usage. The phone runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top.

Realme Narzo 20A price in India: Rs 9,499 for 4 GB RAM/ 64 GB storage

Motorola E7 Plus

The Motorola E7 Plus is the only phone in this list to flaunt a 48MP rear camera. Giving it company is a 2 MP depth sensor and an 8 MP camera at the front for selfies and video calls. The main camera supports pixel binning and captures some crisp shots in different lighting conditions that are bound to exceed expectations in this budget. The phone has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a drop notch and a glossy back.

The phone is powered by a capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chip, and you get 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, that can be expanded further -- up to 512 GB -- with a microSD card. You already know its battery capacity; the Motorola E7 Plus too has a 5000 mAh battery that keeps it running for well over a day and a half of standard usage. The phone runs Android 10, and like all Motorola phones, you get a near-stock Android user interface to go with it. If you like the stock Android UI, this is the phone for you.

Motorola E7 Plus price in India: Rs 9,499 for 4 GB RAM/ 64 GB storage

Poco C3

Here’s another Poco phone for this list, in case you are on a tighter budget, and looking to save a couple of thousand Rupees. The Poco C3 has a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a modest Mediatek G35 SoC. You get 4 GB RAM here too, along with 64 GB of internal storage that can be expanded further. Yes, there’s a 5000 mAh battery that can last close to two days under moderate usage.

You get triple cameras at the back, with a combination of a 13MP primary camera, 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. A 5MP selfie camera is located in the drop notch at the top of the screen. The Poco C3 runs Android 10 with a layer of Xiaomi’s latest MIUI 12 on top. It is a no-nonsense budget phone that can handle the usual day-to-day tasks with ease, and provides good value for money at its selling price.

Poco C3 price in India: Rs 7,999 for 4 GB RAM/ 64 GB storage

Samsung Galaxy M02s

This time, we also have a more-than-decent Samsung handset in this budget that fulfills our RAM, storage and battery requirements. The design is quite elegant too, despite a plastic body. The Samsung Galaxy M02s is powered by a Snapdragon 450 SoC and comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage that can be expanded further, up to a whopping 1 TB. A battery capacity of 5000 mAh means the phone will stay powered for close to two days of moderate usage. You get a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a drop notch that hosts a 5 MP selfie camera.

The triple cameras setup at the back consists of a 13 MP primary camera, a 2 MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The Samsung Galaxy M02s runs Android 10 with Samsung’s OneUI on top. Just like the Poco C3, the only thing missing here is an in-screen fingerprint scanner. This isn’t the best phone on this list in terms of specs and features, but a good option for brand-conscious buyers. The M02s generally sells for Rs 9,999, but Amazon is currently offering an additional Rs 500 off on this device.

Samsung Galaxy M02s price in India: Rs 9,499 for 4 GB RAM/ 64 GB storage