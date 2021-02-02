Tuesday, February 02, 2021Back to
Samsung Galaxy M02 with a 13 MP dual rear camera launched in India at Rs 6,999

Galaxy M02 is powered by a MediaTek chipset and offers 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of inbuilt storage.


tech2 News StaffFeb 02, 2021 14:45:20 IST

Samsung today launched the Galaxy M02 in India today. The highlights of the smartphone include its 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging, a 13 MP dual rear camera setup and a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-display. Prior to this, Samsung's M smartphone series includes Galaxy M51 (Review), Galaxy M31s (Review), Galaxy M31 (Review) and more. The newly launched Galaxy M02 also offers 32 GB of internal storage and 3 GB of RAM. To recall, Poco M3 has also debuted in India today at a starting price of Rs 10,999.

Samsung Galaxy M02 pricing, availability

The Galaxy M02 smartphone comes at a price of Rs 6,999 but as a part of the launch offer, it will be available at Rs 6,799. It offers 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage and comes in black, blue, gray and red colour options.

It will go on sale on 9 February on Amazon and Samsung website in India.

Samsung Galaxy M02 specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy M02 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V Display and is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging. As far as the processor is concerned, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek chipset and offers 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of inbuilt storage.

It will run on the Samsung One UI based on Android 10 and in terms of camera, the phone features a dual-camera setup that would include a 13 MP primary camera. For selfies and video calling, it sports a 5 MP front-facing camera, while other connectivity option includes a USB Type-C port.

