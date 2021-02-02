FP Trending

Samsung, the tech giant is planning on launching new phones under its budget segment, starting with the Samsung Galaxy M02. The phone is set for launch today, which will be a successor to the Galaxy M01. According to a company statement, Galaxy M02, will be Samsung’s second smartphone in the sub-10K segment this year and has been positioned as ‘Mera M, Mera Entertainment’. The device is ideal for accelerated customer needs including online classes, video calls, gaming and content streaming.

The device will available via Amazon that has a landing page for the same, which highlights some of the specifications, along with the price. The phone has been listed on the Samsung website.

Samsung Galaxy M02 expected specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy M02 will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V Display and will be backed by a 5,000 mAh battery. As far as the processor is concerned, rumours suggest that the phone could come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, backed with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of inbuilt storage along with a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB variant.

It will run on the Samsung One UI based on Android 10 and in terms of camera, the phone is speculated to come with a dual-camera setup that would include a 13 MP primary camera. For selfies and video calling, the phone is said to get a 5 MP front-facing camera, while other connectivity options would include a USB Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy expected M02 price

Samsung Galaxy M02 price in India is set to be under Rs 7,000. Considering the previous generation Samsung Galaxy M01, the phone was launched last year in June, which was launched at Rs 8,999 for the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant.

Samsung was spotted in November on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website as well as the Wi-Fi Alliance website, with the model number SM-025F/DS. Samsung has also showcased the Samsung Galaxy M02 launch teaser on its regional support page.