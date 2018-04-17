You are here:
Samsung Galaxy J6 to likely come with an 18.5:9 Infinity Display as revealed in screenshots published by the FCC

News-Analysis tech2 News Staff Apr 17, 2018 16:28 PM IST

Samsung's current budget-oriented J-series smartphone lineup comprises the Galaxy J2, J5 and the J7, but findings from a new report suggest that the company could add the Galaxy J6 into the fray as well.

The Samsung galaxy A8 Plus launched earlier this year also had a 18.5:9 aspect ratio display. Image: tech2/ Rehan Hooda

The US FCC has been spotted publishing a report of what is likely going to be the Galaxy J6 (SM-J600F). Now, we have previously seen Samsung bring down a few of its flagship S-series features to its mid-premium A-series offerings. It now seems like the new Galaxy J6 will also get an 18.5:9 aspect ratio screen, which is the mark of Samsung's Infinity Display.

The FCC did not publish schematics but screenshots shared by the regulatory body do mention the dimensions of the phone. As noted by GSMArena in a report, the Galaxy J6 measures 146.3 x 67.0 mm and the screen has a diagonal of 5.6 inches. The screenshots also reveal that it will be a dual-SIM device.

Screenshot published by the FCC. Image: GSMArena

This is also not the first time that Samsung has been spotted testing the Galaxy J6.

A report by GSMArena in February found the smartphone listed on the popular benchmarking platform, Geekbench, where it was spotted with the Exynos 7870 chipset, which also powers the Galaxy J5 (2017). The Galaxy J6 can also be expected to come with Android Oreo 8.0 and 2 GB of RAM onboard.


Updated Date: Apr 17, 2018 16:28 PM


