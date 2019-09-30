tech2 News Staff

Samsung's first foldable smartphone — Galaxy Fold— will be launched in India tomorrow. The company has confirmed the news in a tweet. The launch of the smartphone was delayed due to various hardware issues that were pointed out by some reviewers soon after the phone's announcement at Mobile World Congress 2019. These issues included screen damage as it was reported to be damaged and was unusable in just two days.

Now, finally, after taking some much needed time to fix the issues, we can now purchase the phone.

The screen on my Galaxy Fold review unit is completely broken and unusable just two days in. Hard to know if this is widespread or not. pic.twitter.com/G0OHj3DQHw — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) April 17, 2019

The smartphone first landed in the Korean markets, followed by a launch in the US market last week.

We changed the shape of the phone, and the shape of tomorrow. Future unfolds on October 1, 2019. #GalaxyFold: https://t.co/zbm15DQE0w pic.twitter.com/xc190JNC2f — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) September 28, 2019

Here are the changes that Samsung made to the design of the device.

The top protective layer of the Infinity Flex Display has been extended beyond the bezel which means that users will not be able to remove it.

Additional reinforcements have been provided, most likely to the hinge, to better protect the device from external particles.

The top and bottom part of the hinge has been strengthened with newly added protection caps.

Metal layers underneath the Infinity Flex Display have been included for protecting the screen.

The space between the hinge and body of Galaxy Fold has been reduced.

Even before the sale of the first foldable smartphone from the brand, though, rumour has it that the company is already working on another foldable smartphone that is likely to be launched alongside the Galaxy S11 smartphone series in February 2020.

Galaxy Fold specifications

When folded, you’re presented with a very narrow 4.6-inch display that appears very pocketable and easy to hold in small hands. Open it up, however, and you’re presented with a more spacious 7.3-inch display and a massive notch. Oh, and Samsung is calling this an Infinity Flex Display.

Specs? We’re looking at a screen resolution of 840x1960 (4.6-inches) or 1536x2152 (7.3-inches), a “7 nm” chipset, a whopping 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of uberfast UFS 3.0 storage. Samsung isn’t saying which 7 nm chipset it’s using so we can assume that there will be two variants, one running a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip and one with a Samsung Exynos one.

You get not 2, not 3, but 6 cameras on the device. Three of these are on the back, two on the front of the 7.3-inch display and one on the front of the 4.6-inch display.

The smartphone is likely to be available in four colour variants — Cosmos Black, Space Silver, Martian Green and Astro Blue.