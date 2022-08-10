Wednesday, August 10, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 & Galaxy Flip 4 launch: Where to watch and what to expect

The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be launched at 6:30PM IST, at the Galaxy Unpacked event today. Samsung is also speculated to launch the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pros during the event.


FP StaffAug 10, 2022 16:28:34 IST

Samsung will be holding their Galaxy Unpacked event at 6:30 PM today, that is August 10. While the main highlight of the event will be the launch of the Galaxy Fold 4 and the Galaxy Flip 4 smartphones, Samsung will also be launching a couple of other devices that tech enthusiasts have been anticipating for some time. 

Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 & Galaxy Flip 4 launch_ Where to watch and what to expect

If rumours are anything to go by, along with their latest range of foldable smartphones, Samsung will also be launching the Galaxy Watch 5, and Buds 2 Pro earbuds.

We take a look at the different devices that will be launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event, where to watch the launch event, the possible pricing and more.

Galaxy Unpacked Event: Where and how to watch
The Galaxy Unpacked event will be live streamed across Samsung’s website, YouTube channel, and social media handles. The event will begin at 6:30 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
The mainstay of the Galaxy Unpacked event has to be the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Images of the phone recently appeared on one of Amazon’s European sites ahead of its official launch. Designwise, the Fold 4 looks very similar to Galaxy Z Fold 3, with very slight changes. 

Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 & Galaxy Flip 4 launch_ Where to watch and what to expect (1)

It is likely to have a slimmer body and a wider aspect ratio. 

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is likely to feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

As for the camera setup, the Fold 4 will have a 50MP main camera, a 12MP 3x telephoto camera and a 12MP ultra-wide. The phone’s battery capacity is expected to remain the same, rated at 4,400 mAh.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Design-wise, the Z Flip 4 will feature the same clamshell-folding mechanism with improvements in the hinge mechanism. It may get a 12-megapixel primary camera outside alongside a secondary sensor. It will be interesting to see if the phone gets an under-display selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 & Galaxy Flip 4 launch_ Where to watch and what to expect (2)

We will likely see the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC powering the device. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also rumoured to come with a dual rear camera setup, probably the same as last year.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
This year's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will continue to feature ANC (active noise cancellation) and dual-audio drivers for sharper mids and lows. The sound may be tuned by AKG. It will be interesting to see if Samsung adds health features on the earbuds, something Apple's been rumoured to do for a while.

Galaxy Watch 5
Galaxy Watch 5, which we know very little about. If the rumour is accurate, we'll see the Watch 5 being powered by Google-Samsung's combined wear OS. We hope that Samsung adds support for more apps on the Watch. Of course, it will work best if you use it with a Samsung smartphone.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 Available For Pre-Orders, Here’s How To Pre-Book & For How Much

Aug 02, 2022
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 Available For Pre-Orders, Here’s How To Pre-Book & For How Much
Samsung is testing a game-changing new smartphone feature that hides your data from repair shops

Privacy

Samsung is testing a game-changing new smartphone feature that hides your data from repair shops

Aug 01, 2022
iPhone 14 Pro & 14 Pro Max rumoured to have better OLED Panels compared to regular iPhone 14

Apple

iPhone 14 Pro & 14 Pro Max rumoured to have better OLED Panels compared to regular iPhone 14

Aug 03, 2022
After a 200MP sensor, Samsung is already developing a 400-450MP smartphone camera

Samsung

After a 200MP sensor, Samsung is already developing a 400-450MP smartphone camera

Jul 27, 2022
5G smartphone shipments grew 163 per cent in India, Samsung and Vivo lead the market

5G In India

5G smartphone shipments grew 163 per cent in India, Samsung and Vivo lead the market

Aug 05, 2022
Xiaomi's Redmi K50S Pro may get a 200MP camera, key specifications leaked

Xiaomi Redmi

Xiaomi's Redmi K50S Pro may get a 200MP camera, key specifications leaked

Jul 28, 2022

science

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

FP Explainers

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

Jul 27, 2022
Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Jul 07, 2022
ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

ISRO

ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

Jun 30, 2022
Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Explainers

Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Jun 20, 2022