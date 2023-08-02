Samsung Galaxy Flip 5 First Impressions: Familiar, yet different thanks to some major upgrades

As brilliant as Samsung’s Galaxy Flip 4 was, the Galaxy Flip 5 takes everything up a notch. There’s now a bigger cover display with its own widget-based interface, a new processor and improvements to the cameras. Right off the bat, what you notice is its notably larger cover display with its own widget-based interface, along with a new processor and camera improvements. I got to use the device for a couple of days, and here are my first impressions of the device.

While the overall design of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 remains largely unchanged, it retains its IPX8 rating for water resistance. However, a closer look reveals the expanded glass on the front, discreetly concealing a sizable 3.4-inch Super AMOLED 60Hz display with a resolution of 720X748 pixels.



The expanded cover screen on the Flip 5 provides more screen real estate, offering new possibilities for customization and usage. With the addition of widgets, users can conveniently check the weather, control music, access quick settings, handle calls, and even use Samsung Wallet, all while the phone remains closed.

By swiping right, you can view notifications and respond to texts with custom messages, while swiping left grants access to a variety of widgets, with nearly 13 options available. Quick Settings are accessible by swiping down. However, it is worth noting that running apps directly on the cover display is not supported, which may be considered a significant missed opportunity.

The larger cover screen also enables hands-free photography using FlexCam or the phone in tent mode, enhancing the user experience and versatility of the device.

The Flip 5’s cover display is characterized by noticeably thick bezels on the top, left, and right sides, with a cutout at the bottom to accommodate the LED flash and the two cameras effectively.

On the other hand, the inner display of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has not undergone significant changes. It retains the same 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 22:9 aspect ratio. While browsing through content vertically, the display may still feel slightly cramped. Nevertheless, the aspect ratio of this main display ensures the device remains compact in size.

The phone’s weight remains unchanged from before at 187g, but it has become slimmer when folded, with a reduction of 2mm in thickness, all thanks to the implementation of the new hinge mechanism.

Speaking of the new hinge, it feels a lot smoother than the one in the Galaxy Flip 4. Plus, the gap between the two halves of the display also feels a lot smaller now – it is virtually nonexistent now. The crease on the display is also less distracting now. It still is a foldable display and there will be times when you’ll notice the crease, but it will be few and far between. It has become more seamless.

Samsung has opted for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which is a customized version of the standard chipset similar to what they did with the Galaxy S23 series earlier this year. According to Samsung, this new chipset brings enhancements to image quality and battery life.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be available in two storage options: one with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and another with 512GB of storage. This is an improvement over the previous year’s model, which only offered a 128GB base variant.

In terms of camera hardware, the phone follows Samsung’s recent trend by featuring the same camera setup as the previous Galaxy Z Flip 4. It sports a 12MP primary camera with dual-pixel PDAF and OIS, providing an 83-degree field of view (FOV). The ultra-wide camera comes with a 12-megapixel sensor and a 123-degree FOV. For selfies, there’s a 10-megapixel front camera to handle your self-portraits.

All in all the Galaxy Flip 5 seems like a very capable smartphone and a very poised foldable. However, there are a few places where Samsung could have done better. Stay tuned to Firstpost for a detailed review and whether or not you should spend your money on the Galaxy Flip 5.