Samsung teases the launch of a new smartphone in India via Flipkart. The teaser does not reveal the name or specs of the smartphone but the ‘#FullOnSpeedy’ tagline, hints that it might be the Galaxy F device that could be making its way to India. The teaser image of the device unveiled shows the phone sporting a quad rear camera setup, housed inside a square-shaped module at the back, placed on the upper-left corner. The device has a volume rocker on the right-side frame and just below is the power button that appears to be a fingerprint scanner.

Samsung has confirmed that the smartphone will launch in India on 15 February.

The screen shown in the teaser doesn't have a punch hole or notch for the selfie camera, which means that the phone could have a pop-up camera mounted inside the phone. But, considering it to be a placeholder image, the phone could have a notch or a selfie shooter.

According to GSMArena report, The Galaxy F62 is rumoured to sport an AMOLED display, which means there could be an in-display fingerprint scanner too.

Citing an earlier report on GSMArena, the Galaxy F62 was likely to launch the phone in mid-February that could be priced under Rs 25,000. As far as the specs are concerned, the Galaxy F62 is said to come with a 6.7" Super AMOLED display with a 32 MP selfie camera along with a 64 MP primary camera. The phone will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out of the box and will be powered by an Exynos 9825 SoC, backed with 6 GB of RAM with 128 GB storage. The phone is likely to house a 7,000 mAh battery with 25W charging support.

We will have some clarity once Flipkart promises to reveal more details on 8 February.