Monday, February 08, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy F62 with a quad rear camera setup, Exynos 9825 SoC to launch in India on 15 February

The Galaxy F62 is expected to launch in mid-February and is likely to price under Rs 25,000.


FP TrendingFeb 08, 2021 13:48:29 IST

Samsung teases the launch of a new smartphone in India via Flipkart. The teaser does not reveal the name or specs of the smartphone but the ‘#FullOnSpeedy’ tagline, hints that it might be the Galaxy F device that could be making its way to India. The teaser image of the device unveiled shows the phone sporting a quad rear camera setup, housed inside a square-shaped module at the back, placed on the upper-left corner. The device has a volume rocker on the right-side frame and just below is the power button that appears to be a fingerprint scanner.

Samsung has confirmed that the smartphone will launch in India on 15 February.

Samsung Galaxy F62 with a quad rear camera setup, Exynos 9825 SoC to launch in India on 15 February

Galaxy F62. Image: Flipkart

The screen shown in the teaser doesn't have a punch hole or notch for the selfie camera, which means that the phone could have a pop-up camera mounted inside the phone. But, considering it to be a placeholder image, the phone could have a notch or a selfie shooter.

According to GSMArena report, The Galaxy F62 is rumoured to sport an AMOLED display, which means there could be an in-display fingerprint scanner too.

Citing an earlier report on GSMArena, the Galaxy F62 was likely to launch the phone in mid-February that could be priced under Rs 25,000. As far as the specs are concerned, the Galaxy F62 is said to come with a 6.7" Super AMOLED display with a 32 MP selfie camera along with a 64 MP primary camera. The phone will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out of the box and will be powered by an Exynos 9825 SoC, backed with 6 GB of RAM with 128 GB storage. The phone is likely to house a 7,000 mAh battery with 25W charging support.

We will have some clarity once Flipkart promises to reveal more details on 8 February.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A51 starts receiving Android 11 update with chat bubbles, media playback widget and more

Feb 05, 2021
Samsung Galaxy A51 starts receiving Android 11 update with chat bubbles, media playback widget and more
Samsung has confirmed that it is working on rollable and slidable displays

Samsung

Samsung has confirmed that it is working on rollable and slidable displays

Feb 01, 2021
Samsung Galaxy M02 to launch in India today: All we know so far

Samsung Galaxy M02

Samsung Galaxy M02 to launch in India today: All we know so far

Feb 02, 2021
Samsung Galaxy A02 with 5,000 mAh battery, 13 MP dual rear camera launched

Samsung Galaxy A02

Samsung Galaxy A02 with 5,000 mAh battery, 13 MP dual rear camera launched

Jan 27, 2021
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite starts receiving Android-11 based OneUI 3.0 update: What's new

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite starts receiving Android-11 based OneUI 3.0 update: What's new

Jan 29, 2021
Apple leads global smartphone shipments with iPhone 12 series during Q4 2020

Apple

Apple leads global smartphone shipments with iPhone 12 series during Q4 2020

Jan 29, 2021

science

Pair of distant ‘baby’ black holes appear to be misbehaving – experts are perplexed

Black Holes

Pair of distant ‘baby’ black holes appear to be misbehaving – experts are perplexed

Feb 08, 2021
Perseverance, Tianwen-1, Hope: US, China, UAE spacecrafts to arrive at Mars in quick succession this month

Mars Missions

Perseverance, Tianwen-1, Hope: US, China, UAE spacecrafts to arrive at Mars in quick succession this month

Feb 08, 2021
Japan scientists to study asteroid Ryugu samples for source of heat, clues of life on Earth

Hayabusa2

Japan scientists to study asteroid Ryugu samples for source of heat, clues of life on Earth

Feb 05, 2021
Undersea habitats to change, fragment as human-made sounds drown out their voices: study

Ocean Habitats

Undersea habitats to change, fragment as human-made sounds drown out their voices: study

Feb 05, 2021