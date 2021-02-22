Monday, February 22, 2021Back to
Samsung Galaxy F62 with a 7,000 mAh battery to go on sale today on Flipkart

Galaxy F62 is powered by a 7 nm Exynos 9825 chipset and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.


tech2 News StaffFeb 22, 2021 11:42:29 IST

Samsung launched the Galaxy F62 smartphone in India last week. It will go on first sale today in India at 12 pm on Flipkart and the company's official website. The newly launched smartphone comes with a 7,000 mAh battery that supports 25 W fast charging, a 64 MP quad rear camera setup, up to 8 GB RAM and Exynos 9825 chipset. The newly launched smartphone joins the company's F-series that already includes the Galaxy F41.

Galaxy F62

Samsung Galaxy F62 pricing, availability, sale offers

Galaxy F62 comes in two storage variants. The 6 GB RAM+ 128 GB storage variant comes at Rs 23,999 and the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 25,999.

It is available in Laser Green, Laser Grey and Laser Blue colour variants.

It will go on sale today at 12 pm on the Samsung website, Flipkart and Reliance Digital. Samsung is also offering a discount of Rs 2,500 on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards.

Samsung Galaxy F62 specifications

Galaxy F62 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ sAMOLED+ display that houses a punch-hole camera on the top. It is powered by a 7 nm Exynos 9825 chipset and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

For photography, the smartphone sports a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 64 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP macro camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5 MP depth sensor. For selfies, it comes with a 32 MP front camera that comes with 4K recording capability.

Galaxy F62 is equipped with a 7,000 mAh battery that supports the 25 W fast charging tech.

