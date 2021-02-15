tech2 News Staff

Samsung is hosting a launch event in India today to announce a new F-series smartphone – Galaxy F62. The launch event will be live streamed on Flipkart at 12 pm today. Flipkart has a microsite dedicated to the launch event, and has a 'Notify Me' button which users can click to be notified in advance for the launch event. This also makes it clear that the Galaxy F62 will be on sale exclusively on Flipkart, however, as of now we don't know when the smartphone will go on sale.

Galaxy F62 is Samsung’s second F-series smartphone, after the Galaxy F41 that was launched in 2020.

Samsung Galaxy F62: What we know so far

Ahead of the launch, we already know that the Samsung galaxy F62 will be fuelled by a massive 7,000 mAh battery. The smartphone has also been confirmed to run on a 7 nm Exynos 9825 chipset, along with Mali G76 GPU. The microsite for the smartphone on Flipkart also reveals that the Galaxy F62 will feature an sAMOLED+ display with a punch-hole selfie camera.

The Samsung Galaxy F62 is expected to be priced between Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000.

Samsung has also confirmed that the Galaxy F62 will sport a 64 MP quad-camera setup.

Some reports also suggest that the smartphone will sport a 32 MP selfie camera. The phone will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out of the box, backed with 6 GB of RAM with 128 GB storage. The phone is likely to come with 25 W charging support.