Monday, February 15, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy F62 with 7,000 mAh battery to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

Galaxy F62 is Samsung’s second F-series smartphone, after the Galaxy F41 that was launched in 2020.


tech2 News StaffFeb 15, 2021 10:22:22 IST

Samsung is hosting a launch event in India today to announce a new F-series smartphone – Galaxy F62. The launch event will be live streamed on Flipkart at 12 pm today. Flipkart has a microsite dedicated to the launch event, and has a 'Notify Me' button which users can click to be notified in advance for the launch event. This also makes it clear that the Galaxy F62 will be on sale exclusively on Flipkart, however, as of now we don't know when the smartphone will go on sale.

Galaxy F62 is Samsung’s second F-series smartphone, after the Galaxy F41 that was launched in 2020.

Samsung Galaxy F62 with 7,000 mAh battery to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

Samsung Galaxy F62. Image: Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy F62: What we know so far

Ahead of the launch, we already know that the Samsung galaxy F62 will be fuelled by a massive 7,000 mAh battery. The smartphone has also been confirmed to run on a 7 nm Exynos 9825 chipset, along with Mali G76 GPU. The microsite for the smartphone on Flipkart also reveals that the Galaxy F62 will feature an sAMOLED+ display with a punch-hole selfie camera.

The Samsung Galaxy F62 is expected to be priced between Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000.

Samsung has also confirmed that the Galaxy F62 will sport a 64 MP quad-camera setup.

Some reports also suggest that the smartphone will sport a 32 MP selfie camera. The phone will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out of the box, backed with 6 GB of RAM with 128 GB storage. The phone is likely to come with 25 W charging support.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung Galaxy F62

Samsung Galaxy F62 with a quad rear camera setup, Exynos 9825 SoC to launch in India on 15 February

Feb 08, 2021
Samsung Galaxy F62 with a quad rear camera setup, Exynos 9825 SoC to launch in India on 15 February

science

New timeline for water-forged terrain on Mars proposed, days before Perseverance rover landing

Mars Terrain

New timeline for water-forged terrain on Mars proposed, days before Perseverance rover landing

Feb 12, 2021
Uttarakhand glacier burst highlights pressure on Asia's waterways, unsustainable power infra: Experts

Himalayan Glaciers

Uttarakhand glacier burst highlights pressure on Asia's waterways, unsustainable power infra: Experts

Feb 11, 2021
Pioneering Mars missions that paved the way for Perseverance, Hope, Tianwen-1's arrival this month

Mars Missions

Pioneering Mars missions that paved the way for Perseverance, Hope, Tianwen-1's arrival this month

Feb 11, 2021
‘Benefits outweigh risks’: WHO expert panel recommends wide use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccines

‘Benefits outweigh risks’: WHO expert panel recommends wide use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Feb 11, 2021