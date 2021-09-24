FP Trending

Samsung has officially revealed that it will launch the much-talked-about Galaxy F42 5G in India on 29 September. The smartphone will be available on select retail outlets as well as Samsung.com and Flipkart.com. Samsung has also revealed certain details on the smartphone. It will be the fifth phone in the Galaxy F-series in 2021 and will support 12 5G bands. It will also be the first 5G smartphone in the F-series portfolio that will launch in the country.

Additionally, the phone will be backed by a 5,000 mAh battery and run on Samsung One UI, based on Android 11.

The phone is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip. The processor will ensure smooth multi-tasking, optimised performance and reduced power consumption even if users are browsing and using multiple apps. By ensuring faster speeds and low latency, the F42 will be future-ready for the consumers.

Samsung has also revealed that the phone will come with a 64 MP main camera. The device will have three rear cameras in total and the other two could be an ultra-wide lens and a depth sensor. The camera will also include a night mode feature for clicking images even in low-light.

The device will get a Full HD+ display that will support a 90 Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy F42 5G's microsite is now live, which also reveals its design.