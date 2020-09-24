Thursday, September 24, 2020Back to
Samsung Galaxy F41 with 6,000 mAh battery to launch in India on 8 October


FP TrendingSep 24, 2020 13:21:52 IST

Samsung Galaxy F41, the first smartphone of the company under its recently announced F Series, will be launched in India on 8 October at 5.30 pm. The announcement of the unveiling of the phone has been made on the e-commerce platform Flipkart.

A teaser page on Samsung Galaxy F41 mentions that the device will sport a Super AMOLED Infinity-U display and come packed with a massive 6,000mAh battery. The Galaxy F41 is designed and made in India.

Galaxy F41

The smartphone shows will have a triple camera setup on the rear. There is also a fingerprint scanner on the back of the device. The power button and volume rocker will be on the left side of the phone.

Another image shared on Flipkart shows that Samsung Galaxy F41 will have a punch-hole display with the selfie camera positioned at the top centre.

Last week, a user manual was posted on Samsung India's support page. The phone will have wide and ultrawide cameras. The primary camera is likely to be a 64 MP camera. The model number of the phone is SM-F415F, and it will also have a headphone jack as well as dual speaker.

The SIM card slot details reveal that the smartphone will support dual-SIMs and a microSD card together. Also, a provision of Type-C connectivity will be available.

Galaxy F41 has also passed two certification tests. It will be powered with an octa-core Exynos 9611 chipset and will be paired with 6 GB of RAM. It will run on Android 10 operating system.

With a waterdrop notch AMOLED panel, the smartphone will have a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. Samsung Galaxy F41 is expected to be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000.

 

