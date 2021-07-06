Tuesday, July 06, 2021Back to
Samsung Galaxy F22 with a 48 MP quad camera launched in India at a starting price of Rs 12,499

Samsung Galaxy F22 is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and offers up to 6 GB RAM.


tech2 News StaffJul 06, 2021 13:13:51 IST

Samsung today launched Galaxy F22 in India. The smartphone joins the company's F-series that already include Galaxy F41. The highlights of the smartphone include a 90 Hz refresh rate display, a 6,000 mAh battery and a 48 MP quad camera setup. Galaxy F22 will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy F22.

Samsung Galaxy F22 pricing, availability

Samsung Galaxy F22 comes in two storage variants. The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,499 and the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,499.

It comes in Denim Blue and Denim Black colour variants.

Galaxy F22 will be available for purchase on 13 July at 12 pm on Samsung Online Store, Flipkart.com and select retail stores.

As an introductory offer, buyers can get Rs 1,000 off on the smartphone on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy F22 specifications

Galaxy F22 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED HD+ display that offers a 90 Hz refresh rate. The display also houses a waterdrop notch on the top. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and offers up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Galaxy F22 sports a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfies, it comes with a 13 MP front camera.

Samsung Galaxy F22 is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 25 W fast charging. It comes with a 15 W fast charger in the box.

