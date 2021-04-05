Monday, April 05, 2021Back to
Samsung Galaxy F12 with a 6,000 mAh battery to launch in India today at 12 pm: All we know so far

Samsung has confirmed that Galaxy F12 will come with Exynos 850 chipset and a 48 MP quad rear camera setup.


tech2 News StaffApr 05, 2021 09:41:16 IST

Samsung is all set to launch Galaxy F12 in India today at 12 pm. According to a Flipkart teaser, the smartphone will come with a 6,000 mAh battery, a 48 MP quad-camera setup and a 90 Hz 6.5-inch HD+ notch display. The smartphone will join the company's F-series that already includes Galaxy F62, Galaxy F02s and more. Samsung has also announced that Galaxy F12 will be powered by an Exynos 850 chipset. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

Galaxy F12

Galaxy F12 expected specifications

Going by the Flipkart teaser, Galaxy F12 will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity V-display. This display will come with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by Exynos 850 chipset and as spotted on Geekbench, will offer 4 GB RAM and run on Android 11.

As for photography, Galaxy F12 will come with a 48 MP quad rear camera setup. The smartphone will be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery. It will also house a single speaker grille, 3.5 mm headphone jack and a Type-C charging port.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


