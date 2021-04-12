Monday, April 12, 2021Back to
Samsung Galaxy F12 with 6,000 mAh battery to go on first sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart

Galaxy F12 is powered by Exynos 850 chipset offers 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage.


tech2 News StaffApr 12, 2021 08:57:38 IST

Samsung launched two new smartphones under its F-series last week in India – Galaxy F12 and Galaxy F02s. Today, Galaxy F12 will go on the first sale at 12 pm on Flipkart  The highlights of Galaxy F12 include a 48 MP quad-camera setup, a 90 Hz refresh rate display and a 6,000 mAh battery. On the other hand, Galaxy F02s comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-v display and a 5,000 mAh battery. Notably, Galaxy F02s is already available for purchase in India.

Galaxy F12

Galaxy F12 pricing, availability, sale offers

Galaxy F12 comes in two storage variants. The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,999 and the 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 11,999. It comes in Sea Green, Sky Blue and Celestial Black colour variants.


It will go on sale today at 12 pm on Samsung Online Store, Flipkart.com and select retail stores. Samsung will give an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards.

Galaxy F12 specifications

Galaxy F12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity V display that comes with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Exynos 850 chipset offers 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage. Galaxy F12 runs on Android 11.

As for photography, Galaxy F12 sports a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. The smartphone comes with an 8 MP front camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 15 W fast charging. It also houses a single speaker grille, 3.5 mm headphone jack and a Type-C charging port.

