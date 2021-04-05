tech2 News Staff

Samsung launched two new smartphones – Galaxy F12 and Galaxy F02s – in India today. The handsets join the company's F-series that includes Galaxy F62. The highlights of Galaxy F12 include a 48 MP quad-camera setup, a 90 Hz refresh rate display and a 6,000 mAh battery. On the other hand, Galaxy F02s comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-v display and a 5,000 mAh battery. Both Galaxy F12 and Galaxy F02s will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

Galaxy F12, Galaxy F02s pricing, availability, sale offers

Galaxy F12 comes in two storage variants. The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,999 and the 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 11,999. It comes in Sea Green, Sky Blue and Celestial Black colour variants. It will go on sale on 12 April at 12 pm on Samsung Online Store, Flipkart.com and select retail stores. Samsung will give an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards.

Galaxy F02s also comes in two storage variants. The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant will be available at Rs 9,999 and 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 8,999. It comes in Diamond Blue, Diamond White and Diamond Black colour variants. It will be available for purchase on 9 April at 12 pm on Samsung Online Store, Flipkart.com and select retail stores.

Galaxy F12 specifications

Galaxy F12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity V-display that comes with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Exynos 850 chipset offers 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage. Galaxy F12 runs on Android 11.

As for photography, Galaxy F12 sports a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. The smartphone comes with an 8 MP front camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 15 W fast charging. It also houses a single speaker grille, 3.5 mm headphone jack and a Type-C charging port.

Galaxy F02s specifications

Galaxy F02s features a 6.5-inch HD+ display that comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Snapdragon 450 chipset and offers up to 4 GB RAM and up to 64 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfies, it features a 5 MP front camera.

As for the battery, Galaxy F02s is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 15 W fast charging.