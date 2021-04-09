Friday, April 09, 2021Back to
Samsung Galaxy F02s to go on first sale in India today at 12 pm on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy F02s is powered by Snapdragon 450 chipset and offers up to 4 GB RAM and up to 64 GB of internal storage.


tech2 News StaffApr 09, 2021 10:46:00 IST

Samsung launched Galaxy F02s along with Galaxy F12 in India a couple of days back. The smartphone will go on the first sale today at 12 pm on Samsung Online Store, Flipkart.com and select retail stores. The highlights of Galaxy F02s include a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-v display and a 5,000 mAh battery. Galaxy F12, which comes with a 48 MP quad-camera setup, a 90 Hz refresh rate display and a 6,000 mAh battery, will be available for purchase on 12 April at 12 pm on Flipkart and Samsung's website.

Galaxy F02s

Galaxy F12, Galaxy F02s pricing, availability

Galaxy F02s also comes in two storage variants. The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant will be available at Rs 9,999 and 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 8,999. It comes in Diamond Blue, Diamond White and Diamond Black colour variants.

It will be available for purchase today at 12 pm on Samsung Online Store, Flipkart.com and select retail stores.

Galaxy F02s specifications

Galaxy F02s features a 6.5-inch HD+ display that comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Snapdragon 450 chipset and offers up to 4 GB RAM and up to 64 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfies, it features a 5 MP front camera.

As for the battery, Galaxy F02s is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 15 W fast charging.

