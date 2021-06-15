Tuesday, June 15, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy devices were exposed to vulnerabilities that could allow hackers to steal data

Samsung has confirmed that the flaws affected a few Galaxy devices but did not reveal the name of the devices.


tech2 News StaffJun 15, 2021 11:54:55 IST

A security company, Oversecured, revealed that Samsung Galaxy users were vulnerable to some serious security flaws because of Samsung's native apps. The researchers at Oversecured say that these flaws could have been used by hackers to spy on the users. The company founder Sergey Toshin told TechCrunch that although the vulnerabilities were verified on Galaxy S10+, "all Samsung devices could be potentially affected." The vulnerabilities have now been fixed.

Galaxy S20 FE.Image: Tech2/ Sheldon Pinto

Galaxy S20 FE.Image: Tech2/ Sheldon Pinto

The vulnerabilities could have allowed hackers to steal user's photos, videos, contact, call records and messages. It could also give hackers access to change the settings of the device without the user's permission or notice.

In a blog post, the security company further revealed a bug that could be used to steal contacts data. Another bug was revealed in Knox security software that can be used to install malicious apps. The company also found a bug in Samsung Dex that can be used to remove data from notifications like email and messages.

The researchers said that it reported the issues to Samsung and the company soon after fixed the bugs.

As per the report, Samsung has confirmed that the flaws affected a few Galaxy devices but did not reveal the name of the devices. Samsung further added that no reports were issued globally and users' sensitive information was not at risk. Samsung has fixed the flaws via security patches in the new April and May 2021 software updates.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung Galaxy M32

Samsung Galaxy M32 with 6,000 mAh battery confirmed to launch in India on 21 June

Jun 14, 2021
Samsung Galaxy M32 with 6,000 mAh battery confirmed to launch in India on 21 June
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and S launch date leaked, Galaxy Watch 4 coming too: Reports

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and S launch date leaked, Galaxy Watch 4 coming too: Reports

Jun 14, 2021
Samsung launches Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book Go 5G with Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets: All you need to know

Samsung

Samsung launches Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book Go 5G with Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets: All you need to know

Jun 03, 2021
Samsung announces offers on Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung

Samsung announces offers on Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra

Jun 07, 2021
Flipkart Flagship Fest sale: Best deals on Poco M2 Pro, Google Pixel 4a, Galaxy S20 FE

Flipkart Flagship Fest sale

Flipkart Flagship Fest sale: Best deals on Poco M2 Pro, Google Pixel 4a, Galaxy S20 FE

Jun 07, 2021
Apple iPhone SE, OnePlus 9R to iQOO 7 5G: Best phones under Rs 40,000 (June 2021)

Smartphones

Apple iPhone SE, OnePlus 9R to iQOO 7 5G: Best phones under Rs 40,000 (June 2021)

Jun 01, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021