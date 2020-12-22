FP Trending

A leaked 360-degree promotional animation has highlighted a better view of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earphones. Renowned leaker Evan Blass had earlier this month given the first look of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Buds pro and now the 360-degree animation gives viewers an even better look at the design from every angle. According to Blass, while one has seen the upcoming Galaxy Buds Pro from Samsung in a number of different static images, the promotional animation allows them to get a better sense of the full product.

While the device will be available in three coloured variants, the promotional clip highlights a Phantom Black Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. The Galaxy Buds Pro will also be available in Phantom Silver and Phantom Violet colours.

As per Blass' earlier revelations, the Galaxy Buds Pro will be sold alongside previous models and that the Buds Pro will be available for purchase in the first quarter or 2021.

According to a report in Android Central, while the earbuds will not look markedly different from the original Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds Plus, they will feature active noise cancellation. Furthermore, the Galaxy Buds Pro are likely to have significantly improved noise cancellation over the Galaxy Buds Live. The Galaxy Buds Pro charging case will pack a 500 mAh battery. The device is expected to be officially unveiled at Samsung's next Unpacked event.