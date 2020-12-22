Tuesday, December 22, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro might come with ambient sound, active noise cancellation and more

The 3D spatial audio feature will have a few limitations and will be available on Samsung devices running One UI based on Android 11.


FP TrendingDec 22, 2020 17:29:59 IST

South Korean multinational conglomerate Samsung is expected to launch its wireless earbuds Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro in January 2021 along with the Galaxy S21 series. According to a report by MySmartPrice, the launch will be held on 14 January. Now a new leak states reveals a few featured about the upcoming Galaxy Buds Pro. According to popular tipster Ishan Agarwal, the next-gen TWS will support “multiple levels of Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Sound”.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro might come with ambient sound, active noise cancellation and more

Galaxy Buds Pro. Image: Ishan Agrawal/Twitter

Ishan has further written, “Galaxy Buds Pro Renders through Wearable APK Found & uploaded by u/TheBone_ Supports multiple levels of Active Noise Cancellation & Ambient Sound. Voice Detection Feature which automatically turns on Ambient Sound. 3D Spatial Audio w/ Head Tracking. Seamless earbud connection.”

Ishan has also shared the three colour variants that Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro will be available in.

In a separate tweet, Ishan has however, mentioned that seemingly, the Buds Pro will lack the "Double Tap Edge" of the earbuds to volume. According to the leaker, he used it all the time on Buds+ and it was extremely convenient.

According to a report by XDA Developers, the Galaxy Buds Pro features a design similar to the original Galaxy Buds. The report adds that the in-ear design of the TWS is expected to provide better passive noise isolation and thus, better ANC performance.

However, the 3D spatial audio feature will have a few limitations and will be available on Samsung devices running One UI based on Android 11 and will require devices to have specific sensors and will work on specific devices.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21 series may launch on 14 January, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21 Plus camera specs leaked

Dec 09, 2020
Samsung Galaxy S21 series may launch on 14 January, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21 Plus camera specs leaked
Samsung to focus on local R&D, announces new manufacturing initiatives as it celebrates 25 years in India

Samsung

Samsung to focus on local R&D, announces new manufacturing initiatives as it celebrates 25 years in India

Dec 11, 2020
Samsung Galaxy M12 gets Bureau of Indian Standards certification; likely to come with Exynos 850 SoC

Galaxy M12

Samsung Galaxy M12 gets Bureau of Indian Standards certification; likely to come with Exynos 850 SoC

Dec 14, 2020
Samsung will continue to supply OLED panels for 2021 Apple iPhones: Report

Apple

Samsung will continue to supply OLED panels for 2021 Apple iPhones: Report

Dec 16, 2020
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G gets FCC certification; might come with support for 15W fast charging

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G gets FCC certification; might come with support for 15W fast charging

Dec 17, 2020
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Poco X3, iPhone XR, Asus ROG Phone 3 and other smartphone deals

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Poco X3, iPhone XR, Asus ROG Phone 3 and other smartphone deals

Dec 21, 2020

science

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 21, 2020
Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Caspian Seals

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Dec 15, 2020
Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Covid-19 Testing

Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Dec 15, 2020
Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020