FP Trending

South Korean multinational conglomerate Samsung is expected to launch its wireless earbuds Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro in January 2021 along with the Galaxy S21 series. According to a report by MySmartPrice, the launch will be held on 14 January. Now a new leak states reveals a few featured about the upcoming Galaxy Buds Pro. According to popular tipster Ishan Agarwal, the next-gen TWS will support “multiple levels of Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Sound”.

Galaxy Buds Pro Renders through Wearable APK Found & uploaded by u/TheBone_ Supports multiple levels of Active Noise Cancellation & Ambient Sound. Voice Detection Feature which automatically turns on Ambient Sound. 3D Spatial Audio w/ Head Tracking. Seamless earbud connection. pic.twitter.com/IU76nvmObE — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) December 20, 2020

Ishan has also shared the three colour variants that Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro will be available in.

In a separate tweet, Ishan has however, mentioned that seemingly, the Buds Pro will lack the "Double Tap Edge" of the earbuds to volume. According to the leaker, he used it all the time on Buds+ and it was extremely convenient.

According to a report by XDA Developers, the Galaxy Buds Pro features a design similar to the original Galaxy Buds. The report adds that the in-ear design of the TWS is expected to provide better passive noise isolation and thus, better ANC performance.

However, the 3D spatial audio feature will have a few limitations and will be available on Samsung devices running One UI based on Android 11 and will require devices to have specific sensors and will work on specific devices.