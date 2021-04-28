Wednesday, April 28, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 with 11th gen Intel Core processors unveiled

Both Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 come in a 13-inch and a 15-inch display variant and are powered by 11th gen Intel Core processors.


tech2 News StaffApr 28, 2021 21:31:00 IST

At the April 2021 Galaxy Unpacked event, as expected, Samsung unveiled two new laptops in the Galaxy Book series – Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360. Both Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 come in a 13-inch and a 15-inch variant. Both Galaxy Book laptops are powered by 11th gen Intel Core processors. The Galaxy Book Pro offers up to 32 GB RAM, whereas the Book Pro 360 is equipped with up to 16 GB RAM.

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 will be available in Mystic Navy, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Bronze color options. The Galaxy Book Pro will be available in Mystic Blue, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Pink Gold. The price and availability of the laptops has not been revealed yet.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360. Image: Samsung Mobile press

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360. Image: Samsung Mobile press

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 offers an sAMOLED Full HD display in a 13.3-inch and a 15.6-inch screen size. The laptop runs 11th gen Intel Core processors with option for i7, i5 and i3, and supports Iris X graphics (i7, i5) and Intel UHD Graphics (i3).

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 WiFi variant weighs 1.04 kg and the 5G variant weighs 1.10 kg. The Galaxy Book Pro 360 15, on the other hand, is 1.39 kgs heavy.

While the Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 comes in 8 GB and 16 GB LPDDR4x configurations, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 comes in 8 GB, 16 GB and 32 GB RAM variants. Both variants come with up to 1 TB SSD storage.

Fuelling the Galaxy Book Pro 360 is a 63 Wh battery and the laptops come with 65 W USB Type-C Fast Charger. For authentication, similar to the Apple MacBook Air, the Galaxy Book Pro uses a fingerprint​ sensor on power key.

The laptop features a 720 p HD camera for video calls and a Dual Array Mic. The speakers are powered by AKG and Dolby Atmos.

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 sports one Thunderbolt 4, two USB Type-C, 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD and a nano SIM port.

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 also comes with S-Pen support.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 comes with an updated S-Pen. Image: Samsung mobile press

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 comes with an updated S-Pen. Image: Samsung mobile press

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro offers an sAMOLED Full HD display in a 13.3-inch and a 15.6-inch screen size. The laptop runs 11th gen Intel Core processors with option for i7, i5 and i3, and supports Iris X graphics (i7, i5) and Intel UHD Graphics (i3). The Galaxy Book Pro 15 comes with an additional NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPU option.

The Galaxy Book Pro 13 WiFi variant weighs 0.87 kg and the 5G variant weighs 0.88 kg. The Galaxy Book Pro 15, on the other hand, weighs up to 1.15 kgs.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro. Image: Samsung mobile press

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro. Image: Samsung mobile press

Both Galaxy Book Pro 13 and Book Pro 15 come in 8 GB, 16 GB and 32 GB LPDDR4x RAM configurations. All variants come with up to 1 TB SSD storage.

Fuelling the Galaxy Book Pro is a 63 Wh battery and the laptops come with 65 W USB Type-C Fast Charger. For authentication, similar to the Apple MacBook Air, the Galaxy Book Pro uses a fingerprint​ sensor on power key.

The laptop features a 720 p HD camera for video calls and a Dual Array Mic. The speakers are powered by AKG and Dolby Atmos.

The Galaxy Book sports one Thunderbolt 4, two USB Type-C, 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD and a nano SIM port.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021