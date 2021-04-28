tech2 News Staff

At the April 2021 Galaxy Unpacked event, as expected, Samsung unveiled two new laptops in the Galaxy Book series – Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360. Both Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 come in a 13-inch and a 15-inch variant. Both Galaxy Book laptops are powered by 11th gen Intel Core processors. The Galaxy Book Pro offers up to 32 GB RAM, whereas the Book Pro 360 is equipped with up to 16 GB RAM.

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 will be available in Mystic Navy, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Bronze color options. The Galaxy Book Pro will be available in Mystic Blue, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Pink Gold. The price and availability of the laptops has not been revealed yet.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 offers an sAMOLED Full HD display in a 13.3-inch and a 15.6-inch screen size. The laptop runs 11th gen Intel Core processors with option for i7, i5 and i3, and supports Iris X graphics (i7, i5) and Intel UHD Graphics (i3).

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 WiFi variant weighs 1.04 kg and the 5G variant weighs 1.10 kg. The Galaxy Book Pro 360 15, on the other hand, is 1.39 kgs heavy.

While the Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 comes in 8 GB and 16 GB LPDDR4x configurations, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 comes in 8 GB, 16 GB and 32 GB RAM variants. Both variants come with up to 1 TB SSD storage.

Fuelling the Galaxy Book Pro 360 is a 63 Wh battery and the laptops come with 65 W USB Type-C Fast Charger. For authentication, similar to the Apple MacBook Air, the Galaxy Book Pro uses a fingerprint​ sensor on power key.

The laptop features a 720 p HD camera for video calls and a Dual Array Mic. The speakers are powered by AKG and Dolby Atmos.

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 sports one Thunderbolt 4, two USB Type-C, 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD and a nano SIM port.

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 also comes with S-Pen support.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro offers an sAMOLED Full HD display in a 13.3-inch and a 15.6-inch screen size. The laptop runs 11th gen Intel Core processors with option for i7, i5 and i3, and supports Iris X graphics (i7, i5) and Intel UHD Graphics (i3). The Galaxy Book Pro 15 comes with an additional NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPU option.

The Galaxy Book Pro 13 WiFi variant weighs 0.87 kg and the 5G variant weighs 0.88 kg. The Galaxy Book Pro 15, on the other hand, weighs up to 1.15 kgs.

Both Galaxy Book Pro 13 and Book Pro 15 come in 8 GB, 16 GB and 32 GB LPDDR4x RAM configurations. All variants come with up to 1 TB SSD storage.

Fuelling the Galaxy Book Pro is a 63 Wh battery and the laptops come with 65 W USB Type-C Fast Charger. For authentication, similar to the Apple MacBook Air, the Galaxy Book Pro uses a fingerprint​ sensor on power key.

The laptop features a 720 p HD camera for video calls and a Dual Array Mic. The speakers are powered by AKG and Dolby Atmos.

The Galaxy Book sports one Thunderbolt 4, two USB Type-C, 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD and a nano SIM port.