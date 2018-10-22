Monday, October 22, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 22 October, 2018 17:29 IST

Samsung Galaxy A9s with four cameras may launch in China on 24 October: Report

Reportedly, the Samsung Galaxy A9 will launch as the Galaxy A9s in the China market.

After the Samsung Galaxy A9 was launched last week, the smartphone is apparently launching in China this week, but it will be called the Galaxy A9s.

According to a report by Chinese blog ithome, Xiaomi has sent out media invites for a launch event on 24 October, which teases a smartphone with four cameras. Now, it is too soon to launch a successor of the phone, hence all bets are on the name of the Galaxy A9 being modified for the Chinese market.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018). Image: Samsung Newsroom

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018). Image: Samsung Newsroom

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) specifications and features

From what we already know, the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) features a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED infinity display, with a resolution of 1080 x 2220 pixels.

Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 660 chipset, with 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

In terms of camera, the Galaxy A9 comes with a 24 MP f/2.0 selfie camera. At the rear, it has an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, a 10 MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom, a 24 MP f/1.7 main camera, and a 5 MP f/2.2 depth camera.

The Galaxy A9 runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, it features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3,800mAh battery. The smartphone also comes with Bixby assistant. The price of the Galaxy A9 is not yet known.

