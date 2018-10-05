It would seem that Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A9 smartphone, which is touted to come with four-cameras, has been leaked to the public in all its glory. As per information revealed on a German website, the device will be called as the Galaxy A9S.

The website, allaboutsamsung, says the device will be powered by a Snapdragon 660 chipset in certain regions such as the US and China, while an Exynos chipset is expected in other regions such as South Korea and India. Inside you will also find 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage along with a micro-SD card for additional storage.

Now coming to the interesting part which is the quad-camera setup. The primary camera is a 24 MP sensor with a f/1.7 aperture along with a 5 MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, an 8 MP wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture and also a 10-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 2x optical zoom. There is also a fingerprint scanner at the back just above the Samsung branding.

Powering the entire setup is a 6.28-inch AMOLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution of 2200 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The phone will be powered by a 3,720mAh battery and will come with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

In terms of connectivity, we get a dual-SIM 4G VoLTE capabilities, 3.5 mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. No information about the expected price of the device but it is believed that the official unveil could happen 11 October, where Samsung plans on announcing a new smartphone.