tech2 News Staff

The Galaxy A lineup from Samsung has exploded into life over the past couple of months with the company announcing A10 - A80 smartphones, and the A40 is the most recent addition to the series. The Galaxy A80 is currently the most powerful smartphone in the entire series, but the crown could soon be stolen by the upcoming Galaxy A9o smartphone.

The device has been rumoured for quite some time and now it appears to have been spotted on benchmarking website Geekbench, which more-or-less indicates that the smartphone is about to launch quite soon. The listing shows that the Galaxy A80, with the model number SM-A9050, is going to come with 6 GB of RAM and Android 9.0 Pie.

However, here we must question the legitimacy of listing as it shows the device as coming with a Snapdragon 675 chipset, which is slightly on the lower-end as compared to the A80's Snapdragon 730. Being a higher smartphone in the A-series lineup dictates that the A90 come with a better processor than the A80. Maybe Samsung's going for some fancy new camera or display tech?

Another discrepancy is noted in the scores of the alleged A90 with single core and multi-core scores of 2504 and 6768 respectively. The Redmi Note 7 Pro also comes with the SD675 chipset and it had scores of 2200 and 6346 for single core and multi-core.

In any case, we are sure to learn more about the Galaxy A90 in the coming days.

