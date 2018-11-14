Wednesday, November 14, 2018 Back to
Samsung Galaxy A9 with four cameras to launch in India on 20 November at Rs 35,000

Galaxy A9 (2018) is the first smartphone by Samsung to pack four cameras on the rear.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) was launched in Malaysia last month and the device is now expected to make its way to the India markets. According to a report by IANS, Samsung India will introduce the Galaxy A9 on 20 November at around Rs 35,000.

The key feature of the device is that it is the first smartphone by Samsung to pack four cameras on the rear.

Tele-lens on the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018). Image: Samsung Newsroom

Tele-lens on the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018). Image: Samsung Newsroom

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy A9 (2018) features a primary 24 MP f/1.7 lens along with a 10 MP f/2.4 telephoto camera, an 8 MP f/2.4 wide-angle camera and a 5 MP f/2.2 depth sensor for the Live Focus feature.

The telephoto camera comes with a 2X optical zoom, and the 8 MP wide-angle sensor shoots images with a super wide 120-degree field of vision. The camera also features Samsung's Intelligent Scene Optimiser.

The front facing camera has a 24MP sensor with a lens aperture if f/2.0.

The A9 also sports a large 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2220 pixels.

Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC clocked at 2.2 GHz, which comes paired with an Adreno 512 GPU. It comes in two storage variants — one with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage, and the other with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage. You have the option of expanding that storage by using microSD cards of up to 512 GB.

The Galaxy A9 (2018) runs Android 8.0 Oreo and the phone is powered by a 3,800 mAh battery. There is a fingerprint scanner at the back.

In Malaysia, it was launched in three colours — Caviar Black, Lemonade Blue and Bubblegum Pink.

