Samsung Galaxy A9 Launch: When and where to watch the event

Tech2 will also be running a live blog of its own to cover the Galaxy A9 Launch so stay tuned for that.

tech2 News Staff Nov 20, 2018 08:58 AM IST

After launching its first triple camera smartphone in the form of the Galaxy A7 in India, Samsung is gearing up to launch the quadruple camera smartphone Galaxy A9 today. The launch will be held at an event in New Delhi at 12.30 pm today.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018). Image: Samsung Newsroom

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018). Image: Samsung Newsroom

The phone has already been announced in several other countries earlier so we know what to expect from it in terms of hardware. In any case, if you wish to recap, you can head towards the link here. The only thing we are not aware of is the price of the device which looks to be the only reason this event is being conducted. For those of you who wish to catch the launch live, here is what you need to do.

The event will be live streamed on Samsung India's official website. The South Korean giant's YouTube channel might also be hosting a stream and a link might appear later on. Tech2 will also be running a live blog of its own to cover the event so stay tuned for that as well.

The Galaxy A9 is rumoured that the device will be priced at around Rs 40,000. The smartphone is expected to be a Flipkart exclusive. In terms of camera specifications, the Galaxy A9 (2018) features a primary 24 MP lens with an f/1.7 aperture along with a 10 MP telephoto camera with an f/2.4 aperture, an 8 MP wide-angle camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 5 MP depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture for the Live Focus feature.

