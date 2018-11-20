Tuesday, November 20, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) India Launch LIVE: Price and variants to be announced

tech2 News Staff Nov 20, 2018 12:17 PM IST

The highlight of this year's Galaxy A9 is that it is the first smartphone to pack four rear cameras.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) which was launched in Malaysia in October, is now finally set make its way to the Indian market. The highlight of the device is that it is the first smartphone by Samsung to pack four cameras on the back — a 20 MP primary lens alongside a 10 MP telephoto lens, an 8 MP wide-angle lens and a 5 MP depth sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018). Image: Samsung Newsroom

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018). Image: Samsung Newsroom

While we do know all about the device and its internals, what will be interesting to watch out for is the price at which the phone is launched. While reports do suggest a Rs 40,000 ballpark figure, we wouldn't be surprised if the price is reduced further to trump the OnePlus 6T launched not too long ago. Another question which remains to be answered is the number of variants the Galaxy A9 (2018) will be launched in.

highlights

read more

  • 12:21 (IST)

    While we wait

    You can catch up on what we know about the device in the link below.

    Samsung Galaxy A9 to launch in India on 20 November: What to expect

  • 12:15 (IST)

    Welcome to the LIVE blog for the Galaxy A9 launch

    The very first quad-camera smartphone in the world was launched by Samsung in the form of the Galaxy A9 last month. Now that phone is coming to India as well. While the hardware specs of the device are known to us, the price is the only missing piece of the puzzle. 

    • read more



top reviews

Samsung Galaxy Note9 (128GB, 6GB RAM)

Samsung Galaxy Note9 (128GB, 6GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro (64GB, 4GB RAM)

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro (64GB, 4GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

Microsoft Surface Book 2 (Core i7)

Microsoft Surface Book 2 (Core i7)

TECH2 RATING

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom

TECH2 RATING

LG G7+ ThinQ (128GB, 6GB RAM)

LG G7+ ThinQ (128GB, 6GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

also see

Galaxy A9

Samsung Galaxy A9 to launch in India on 20 November: Here's a look at all we know

Nov 19, 2018

Samsung Galaxy A9

Samsung Galaxy A9 with four cameras to launch in India on 20 November at Rs 35,000

Nov 14, 2018

science

Astronomy

NASA's Chandra spots 'Star Trek Enterprise' in colliding galaxy clusters far, far away

Nov 20, 2018

AI Research

Mindtree partners with IISc to boost funding in artificial intelligence research

Nov 20, 2018

Rainfall Patterns

Half of the world's rainfall comes down in a narrow span of just 12 days: Study

Nov 20, 2018

Alzheimer's Disease

Indian meditation Kirtan Kriya may reduce Alzheimer’s risk in older adults: Study

Nov 20, 2018