tech2 News Staff Nov 20, 2018 12:17 PM IST
The highlight of this year's Galaxy A9 is that it is the first smartphone to pack four rear cameras.
The Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) which was launched in Malaysia in October, is now finally set make its way to the Indian market. The highlight of the device is that it is the first smartphone by Samsung to pack four cameras on the back — a 20 MP primary lens alongside a 10 MP telephoto lens, an 8 MP wide-angle lens and a 5 MP depth sensor.
While we do know all about the device and its internals, what will be interesting to watch out for is the price at which the phone is launched. While reports do suggest a Rs 40,000 ballpark figure, we wouldn't be surprised if the price is reduced further to trump the OnePlus 6T launched not too long ago. Another question which remains to be answered is the number of variants the Galaxy A9 (2018) will be launched in.
Welcome to the LIVE blog for the Galaxy A9 launch
The very first quad-camera smartphone in the world was launched by Samsung in the form of the Galaxy A9 last month. Now that phone is coming to India as well. While the hardware specs of the device are known to us, the price is the only missing piece of the puzzle.
