The Samsung Galaxy A8 Star went for sale for the first time on 27 August on Amazon India at Rs 34,990. The new smartphone packs a 6 GB RAM with 64 GB of internal storage and is available in three colour variants—black, white, and Gold.

Though the phone is priced at Rs 34,990, Amazon is offering a no-cost EMI option on major credit cards. Additionally, the e-tailer is providing a 5 percent instant discount on purchases made via HDFC Bank Credit Card.

When it comes to specifications, the A8 Star features a 6.3-inch Full HD Plus OLED display with 1080 x 2220 resolution, the phone bears an edge-to-edge display, however, it sports a thick chin both on the bottom and above the display.

Looking at optics, the A8 Star comes with a 24 MP (f/2.0) front-facing lens and behind the phone is a 16 MP (f/1.7) + 24 MP (f/1.7) dual camera setup with an LED flash below it. It comes enabled with Smart Beauty and Pro Lighting features—picture editing tools—and filters such as AR stickers to add more fun to pictures.

Samsung brings a dual "Intellicam" camera in the dual camera unit, behind the phone. The company claims that this will help users to take clear pictures both in daylight and in low light.

As usual below the camera is a fingerprint sensor. Additionally, there is also a facial recognition system through which the phone can be unlocked.

Internally, the phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset which can clock up to 2.2 GHz. The Galaxy A8 Star is also powered by a 3,700 mAh Li-ion battery.

On the phone, there is one SIM slot and a hybrid slot (SIM or MicroSD). Below the phone is a USB Type-C interface with a 3.5 mm jack for headphones.

The phone runs on Android, however, it will support the Samsung Experience. Samsung is introducing a Dual Messenger feature where users would be able to connect two of their chat accounts.