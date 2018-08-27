Monday, August 27, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 27 August, 2018 13:00 IST

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star goes on sale for the first time at Rs 34,990 on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star packs a 6 GB RAM with 64 GB of internal storage and is priced at Rs 34,990.

The Samsung Galaxy A8 Star went for sale for the first time on 27 August on Amazon India at Rs 34,990. The new smartphone packs a 6 GB RAM with 64 GB of internal storage and is available in three colour variants—black, white, and Gold.

Though the phone is priced at Rs 34,990, Amazon is offering a no-cost EMI option on major credit cards. Additionally, the e-tailer is providing a 5 percent instant discount on purchases made via HDFC Bank Credit Card.

When it comes to specifications, the A8 Star features a 6.3-inch Full HD Plus OLED display with 1080 x 2220 resolution, the phone bears an edge-to-edge display, however, it sports a thick chin both on the bottom and above the display.

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star. Image: Samsung.com.

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star. Image: Samsung.com.

Looking at optics, the A8 Star comes with a 24 MP (f/2.0) front-facing lens and behind the phone is a 16 MP (f/1.7) + 24 MP (f/1.7) dual camera setup with an LED flash below it. It comes enabled with Smart Beauty and Pro Lighting features—picture editing tools—and filters such as AR stickers to add more fun to pictures.

Samsung brings a dual "Intellicam" camera in the dual camera unit, behind the phone. The company claims that this will help users to take clear pictures both in daylight and in low light.

As usual below the camera is a fingerprint sensor. Additionally, there is also a facial recognition system through which the phone can be unlocked.

Internally, the phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset which can clock up to 2.2 GHz. The Galaxy A8 Star is also powered by a 3,700 mAh Li-ion battery.

On the phone, there is one SIM slot and a hybrid slot (SIM or MicroSD). Below the phone is a USB Type-C interface with a 3.5 mm jack for headphones.

The phone runs on Android, however, it will support the Samsung Experience. Samsung is introducing a Dual Messenger feature where users would be able to connect two of their chat accounts.

tags


Asian Games 2018: 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh remembers his summer of 1958, historic Rome miss and more


Top Stories

latest videos

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test
Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain

Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain
Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas
Deleted video

Deleted video
POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis
AMA On POCOPHONE F1

AMA On POCOPHONE F1
Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

also see

Samsung

Samsung to shift focus on India from China due to declining smartphone sales

Aug 14, 2018

Amazon

Amazon reportedly in talks to acquire Landmark, a chain of movie theatre

Aug 17, 2018

Google Home

Next line of Google Homes may come with a display-equipped smart speaker: Report

Aug 17, 2018

Samsung

Samsung confirms that Galaxy S10 will not be the first device to support 5G

Aug 14, 2018

data localisation

Amazon, American Express and Microsoft oppose India's data localisation plans

Aug 18, 2018

Samsung

Samsung's Galaxy A8 Star image renders surface on Amazon's India website

Aug 22, 2018

science

Radiology

Scientists design AI programme to spot commonly-missed lung cancer tumours

Aug 27, 2018

Hurricane Lane

After Hurricane Lane: How climate change is causing more storms over Hawaii

Aug 27, 2018

Bronze Age

Salt of the Alps: Hallstatt, an ancient Austrian mine, reveals Bronze Age secrets

Aug 27, 2018

Yellow Fever

Yellow fever in Brazil: Scientists trace spread of the century's worst epidemic

Aug 27, 2018