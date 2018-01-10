Sunday, February 21, 2021Back to
﻿Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus launched at Rs 32,990; comes with 6 GB RAM, dual front cameras and is an Amazon exclusive

The Galaxy A8(2018) and A8 Plus(2018) feature a dual front-facing camera, a large 18:9 aspect ratio infinity display which resembles the Note 8 and S8.


Feb 21, 2021

Samsung today launched the much-awaited A8+ (2018) in India at a price tag of Rs 32,990. The latest addition to Samsung’s Galaxy A series was announced by the Korean smartphone giant back in December. In India, the phone will go on sale exclusively on Amazon India from 20 January onwards.

Galaxy A8+ (2018)

The Galaxy A8+ (2018) features a dual front-facing camera, a large 18:9 aspect ratio infinity display and a design that resembles what can be spotted on Samsung’s more premium Galaxy S and Note lineups. The smartphones are also IP68 water and dust resistant which is a first for Samsung’s A-series lineup.

The 2018 edition of the Galaxy A8+  comes with a 6-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2220 x 1080 pixels. Inside, it is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 7885 chipset having an octa-core processor clocked at 2.2 GHz along with a Mali G71 GPU.

The Galaxy A8+ comes with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage with an option to expand onboard storage to up to 256 GB.

The Galaxy A (2018).

Samsung Galaxy A8+

In the camera department, the Galaxy A8+ sports a 16 MP rear camera with an aperture of f/1.7 and phase detection autofocus. On the front though, there’s a dual-camera setup, a 16 MP fixed-focus lens with an aperture of f/1.9 and an 8 MP lens with an aperture of again f/1.9.

In terms of sensors, the Galaxy A8+ comes with the usual Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor and also fast charging support for the 3000 mAh and 3500 mAh respectively.

