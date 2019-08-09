Friday, August 09, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy A70s spotted on Geekbench; could launch with a 64 MP camera

The Galaxy A70s was found running a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC and 6 GB of RAM.


tech2 News StaffAug 09, 2019 20:44:04 IST

Before its launch, the Samsung Galaxy A70s has been spotted on Geekbench in a new benchmark listing. Some of the specifications were revealed of the model number SM-A707F. It was found to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with 6 GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy A70s spotted on Geekbench; could launch with a 64 MP camera

Samsung Galaxy A70.

The Galaxy A70s is going to be a toned-down version of the Galaxy A70. Spotted by SamMobile, the phone is running on Android 9 Pie with an overlay of Samsung’s One UI. It was earlier reported that the Galaxy A70s could be the first Samsung phone packing the company’s 64 MP camera sensor.

Realme and Xiaomi have already confirmed that both the companies will be launching devices with 64 MP camera sensors. Recently, Realme announced that it will be launching quad-camera smartphones under its Realme Pro and Realme X series. Its first 64 MP camera will launch before Diwali whereas Xiaomi could launch its device in the fourth quarter this year.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Samsung

Samsung may launch new Galaxy A-series phone with 64 MP camera in September

Aug 04, 2019
Samsung may launch new Galaxy A-series phone with 64 MP camera in September
Redmi may reveal its first smartphone with 64 MP camera on 7 August in China

Redmi

Redmi may reveal its first smartphone with 64 MP camera on 7 August in China

Aug 05, 2019
Xiaomi shows off 64 MP Samsung GW1 sensor to be seen in upcoming Redmi phone in 2019

Xiaomi

Xiaomi shows off 64 MP Samsung GW1 sensor to be seen in upcoming Redmi phone in 2019

Aug 07, 2019
Realme 5 could be the smartphone with 64 MP quad camera, hints company CEO

Realme 5

Realme 5 could be the smartphone with 64 MP quad camera, hints company CEO

Aug 07, 2019
Samsung Galaxy A80 available for purchase starting today, pricing starts at Rs 47,990

Samsung Galaxy A80

Samsung Galaxy A80 available for purchase starting today, pricing starts at Rs 47,990

Aug 01, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus 'Aura Glow' colour variant leaked

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus 'Aura Glow' colour variant leaked

Jul 26, 2019

science

Aiming for a green revolution, UN FAO calls to adopt climate-sensitive innovation, tech

Green Revolution

Aiming for a green revolution, UN FAO calls to adopt climate-sensitive innovation, tech

Aug 09, 2019
So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Life on the Moon

So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Aug 07, 2019
Crashed Beresheet lander may have colonised the moon with 'water bears' from Earth

Aliens

Crashed Beresheet lander may have colonised the moon with 'water bears' from Earth

Aug 07, 2019
Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Mars

Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Aug 06, 2019