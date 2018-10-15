Monday, October 15, 2018 Back to
15 October, 2018

Samsung Galaxy A6s design details, colour variants revealed in a new leak

Here’s what we know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A6s smartphone so far.

Last month, Samsung launched the Galaxy A7 (2018), which was its first smartphone to come with a triple-camera setup. That was followed by Galaxy A9 (2018), which had a quad-camera setup at the back. And now, the company is reportedly working on a Galaxy A6s, under the model number SM-G6200, which has been leaked and will apparently sport the ‘usual’ dual-camera setup at the back.

The Galaxy A6s leak was first spotted by GSMArena on Weibo that reveals the design details of the smartphone, and the colour variants it is expected to come in.

As seen in the image above, the Samsung Galaxy A6s will feature a glass back with gradient lilac, red, blue and black colour variants. At the back, we also notice a vertically-placed dual-camera setup, which is accompanied by a dual-LED flash just below the cameras. The leaked images also show an elliptically shaped fingerprint sensor at the back, with the Samsung logo placed right in the middle.

A slightly lower angle of the device’s rear shows that the lavender and blue colour variants will feature a silver colour frame around the device, whereas the red and black variants will be the same-colour frames. We also notice that the Galaxy A6s will feature a 3.5 mm audio jack port, USB Type-C charging and stereo speakers at the bottom edge.

The pictures on the front of the device reveal a no-notch design, with no physical buttons on the face of the phone. However, there is still a distinct chin and a forehead to the device, with visible bezels on either side of the display as well.

Additionally, one of the photos of the phone’s display have “Galaxy Phoenix” mentioned on the boot screen, which could be the codename of the smartphone.

From previous leaks, we know that the Galaxy A6s may feature a 5.99-inch IPS LCD with a Full HD+ resolution. The device is expected to be powered by 2.2 GHz octa-core processor sporting chipset with 6 GB of RAM, and 64 GB and 128 GB storage options. The device is believed to run Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and will have a 3,300 mAh battery.

