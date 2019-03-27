tech2 News Staff

Just a day after the Samsung Galaxy A70 was officially announced, the Galaxy A60 has been spotted on TENAA with all its specifications revealed.

For the uninitiated, TENAA is a Chinese smartphone certification portal, and generally, when a device is listed on its website, it indicates that the smartphone has got all of its certifications in place and is now ready for public release.

First reported by TechAndroids, the TENAA listing apparently shows the Galaxy A60 smartphone sporting a 32 MP in-screen selfie camera with what seems to be an ISOCELL GD1 sensor. The phone will apparently feature a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display that has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The report suggests that the smartphone may come in a 6 GB of RAM and an 8 GB of RAM variant, and will also offer a 64 GB and 128 GB storage option. The chipset is unknown, however, it is believed to be an octa-core Exynos chipset with two performance cores and six efficiency cores for regular tasks.

As for the rear camera, the Galaxy A60 will apparently sport a triple-camera sensor with a 16 MP normal lens, an 8 MP telephoto lens, and a 5 MP depth sensor.

Fuelling the device will likely be a 3,410 mAh battery, and it will run Android Pie. Lastly, the device is believed to come in a black, blue, and orange, and coral colour options.

