Samsung is gearing up to increase its Galaxy A-series line-up soon. According to the WinFuture report, the details of the upcoming Galaxy A52 and A52 5G have surfaced online. As the name suggests, the key difference between the two devices is the connectivity. In terms of specs, the Samsung Galaxy A52 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 processor, while the Galaxy A52 5G variant will be powered by the Snapdragon 750G chipset.

Apart from the chipset and connectivity differences, both devices are almost the same in terms of specifications and design. Both phones will be available in two storage configurations of 6 GB RAM+ 128 GB variant and an 8 GB RAM+ 256 GB variant.

Both phones sport a 6.52-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display with 2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. For added protection, both phones with an under-display optical fingerprint sensor.

Both phones will house a quad-camera setup on the back, placed in a rectangular module, along with an LED flash. The rear camera setup is positioned on the top-left corner of the phone.

Both Galaxy A52 and A52 5G will run on the latest Android 11 operating system out of the box, with Samsung One UI 3 on top. The phones will also come with other features like NFC support and an IP67 rating for protection against water and dust. Both phones will come equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery with 25 W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 models will be available in four colour options of Awesome Violet, Awesome Blue, Awesome White, and Awesome Black. The 4G variant could be priced at €349 (approx Rs 30,000) while the 5G variant will be priced at €429 (approx Rs 37,999).