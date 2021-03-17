Nandini Yadav

At the Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event on Wednesday, as expected, Samsung announced new A-series smartphones – Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72. The new Galaxy A-series smartphones feature a 'minimal camera housing' design and a matte haze finish. The smartphones comes in four colour variants – black, violet, white and blue. The Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72 are dust and water resistant. The phones have an IP67 rating, which means they can withstand up to 30 minutes in 1 meter water, and a re dust, spill and splash resistant. The three A-series phones run on OneUI 3.

(Also read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event highlights: Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72 priced at €349, €429, and €449 respectively)

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72: Pricing and availability

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72 have been priced at €349, €429, and €449 respectively. The smartphones will be available for purchase starting today in the European market

Samsung promises three generations of OS upgrades for the new Galaxy A-series smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72: Camera

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72 sport a rear quad-camera setup, including a 64 MP primary sensor, 12 MP ultra-wide sensor, 5 MP depth sensor, and a 5 MP macro camera. For selfies, the three Galaxy A-series phones, sport a 32 MP camera that sits behind a punch hole design on the display.

The camera on the new A-series smartphones also support Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS).

Samsung Galaxy A72's camera system also includes a telephoto lens enabling 3x optical zoom.

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72: Display

The Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 feature a 90 Hz Super AMOLED display, whereas the Galaxy A52 sports a 120 Hz Super AMOLED refresh rate display. The display of all three phones feature 800 nits brightness.

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72: Battery

The Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A52 5G are backed by a 4,500 mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy A72 is fuelled by a larger 5,000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72: Internal storage

The Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 come with up to 256 GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded to up to 1 TB using a microSD card.