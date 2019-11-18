Monday, November 18, 2019Back to
Samsung Galaxy A51 with 6.5-inch display, 4,000 mAh battery leaks online

The phone is expected to be powered by a Samsung Exynos 9611 SoC paired with 4 GB RAM.


tech2 News StaffNov 18, 2019 12:08:07 IST

A number of leaks over the past few weeks have revealed quite a bit of information on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphone. More recently, the phone popped up on a Korean deals website, suggesting that a launch is imminent.

Samsung Galaxy A51 specs

Judging by various leaks, including the most recent one, the phone will come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and will include a 4,000 mAh battery. It's expected to be powered by a Samsung Exynos 9611 SoC paired with 4 GB RAM. Cameras apparently include a 48 MP primary camera paired with a 12 MP ultra-wide, 12 MP tele and 5 MP depth sensor. A punch-hole display design hides a 32 MP selfie camera.

The Galaxy A50 retails in India at around Rs 17,000, and we expect the A51 to arrive in the same price range.

Samsung Galaxy A51 with 6.5-inch display, 4,000 mAh battery leaks online

The Samsung Galaxy A50 retails for around Rs 17,000 in India. Its successor, the A51, is expected to sell at the same price.

