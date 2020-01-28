Tuesday, January 28, 2020Back to
  Technology News
  News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy A51 to launch in India tomorrow: Here is all we know so far

The Galaxy A51 is expected to be equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charge tech.


tech2 News StaffJan 28, 2020 19:45:50 IST

Samsung is going to launch Galaxy A51 in India tomorrow. The smartphone has already made its debut in Vietnam along with Galaxy A71. The company has teased the Galaxy A51 on Twitter, confirming that the smartphone will feature a quad-camera setup at the back.

The short video on Twitter also confirmed that it will sport a rectangular camera module just like its recently launched Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications

As per the Vietnam version, Samsung Galaxy A51 features a  6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED  Infinity-O display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by an Octa-core chipset. In terms of storage, the smartphone offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage that can be expandable up to 512 GB via Micro SD card.

In the camera department, the smartphone sports a 32 MP selfie shooter. On the back, the quad-camera setup includes a 48 MP primary sensor, 12 MP secondary sensor, one 5 MP macro lens and a 5 MP depth sensor.

Galaxy A51 is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charge tech. For connectivity, you will get USB Type-C port,  4G LTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The phone comes in Prism Crush Black, White, Blue, and Pink colour variants.

